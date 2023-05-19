Chemical Peel Global Market to 2030: Increasing Awareness Among the Masses About Their Skin Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Peel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medium Peel), By Application (Acne Spots, Wrinkles), By Product (Fruit Peel) By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical peel market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Image Skincare

Dermalogica

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Renee Rouleau

L'Oreal

Galderma

Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products

Alura Aesthetic Clinic

Amorepacific Corporation

Refresh Skin Therapy

Teoxane

Juvenil Essence

Caudalie

Sovereign Skin

Abbvie Inc

As people are becoming more conscious about their skin and looks and looking for methods to get smooth flawless skin by getting rid of skin problems, the chemical peel has been their common choice as it is less painful and quick.



Increasing awareness among the masses about their skin and its problems like acne, dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles has led to an increase in the demand for a chemical peel treatment.

People want to treat their skin with something that can provide them with quick results and minimum pain and the chemical peel fits best for them. It does not require injecting any syringes into the skin thus is done with minimal pain and within a few hours.



During the COVID-19 period, the global cosmetic products market witnessed a decline in growth rate. Cosmetic manufacturers were forced to close their production units and there was a labor shortage owing to the imposition of lockdowns by various governments. In addition, many cosmetic stores and spas were forced to close to control the spread of the infection. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020 there was a decline of around 33% in chemical peel procedures in the U.S.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1889 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2890 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Chemical Peel Market Report Highlights

The fruit peel segment accounted for 22.9% market share in 2021. It is an alpha hydroxy acid extracted from sugar cane, sugar beets, and fruits and is a mild peel used to treat aging and other skin problems. It dissolves the 'cement' when applied to the skin, which helps in holding superficial cells in the skin's uppermost layer thus, helping it to exfoliate

Retinol peel helps to neutralize free radicals which help to increase the production of collagen and elastin which creates a plumping effect, as a result, reducing the appearance of wrinkles

The superficial peel segment accounted for the largest market share of 62.1% in 2021. This is due to the high adoption of light peel among consumers

The acne spot segment accounted for the largest market share of around 25.0% in 2021. A superficial or light peel is highly effective for acne spots

Among the end-use segments, med spas are expected to register the fastest growth of 6.2% over the forecast period. An increasing number of medical spas and consumers' growing awareness regarding aesthetics and looks are driving the segment growth

North America dominated the market in terms of regional share of around 40% in 2021. People face several skin problems with skin cancer being the most common followed by rosacea, psoriasis, and acne being the fourth most common skin problem

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 6.4% during the forecast period. Aging is a most common issue in countries with rapidly greying populations like Japan, China, and South Korea thus becoming a major reason for attracting companies offering anti-aging products

Europe chemical peel industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 - 2030. Acne is the fourth largest skin problem faced by Europeans followed by other problems such as scars, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Chemical Peel Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3 Chemical Peel Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Chemical Peel Market



Chapter 5 Chemical Peel Market: Product Analysis

5.1 Chemical Peel Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Chemical Peel Product Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Product Segment

5.3.1 Lactic Peel

5.3.1.1 Lactic Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Fruit Peel

5.3.2.1 Fruit Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Salicylic Acid Peel

5.3.3.1 Salicylic Acid Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Pigment Balancing Peel

5.3.4.1 Pigment Balancing Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.5 Trichloroacetic Acid Peel

5.3.5.1 Trichloroacetic Acid Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Vitalize Peel

5.3.6.1 Vitalize Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.7 Others

5.3.7.1 Others Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Chemical Peel Market: Application Analysis

6.1 Chemical Peel Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Chemical Peel Application Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Application Segment

6.3.1 Acne Spots

6.3.1.1 Acne Spots Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Wrinkles

6.3.2.1 Wrinkles Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Fine Lines

6.3.3.1 Fine Lines Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Hyperpigmentation

6.3.4.1 Hyperpigmentation Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Scars

6.3.5.1 Scars Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.6 Dark Circles

6.3.6.1 Dark Circles Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.7 Skin Brightening

6.3.7.1 Skin Brightening Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.8 Others

6.3.8.1 Others Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Chemical Peel Market: Type Analysis

7.1 Chemical Peel Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2 Chemical Peel Type Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Type Segment

7.3.1 Light Peel

7.3.1.1 Light Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Medium Peel

7.3.2.1 Medium Peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Deep Peel

7.3.3.1 Deep peel Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Chemical Peel Market: End-Use Analysis

8.1 Chemical Peel End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

8.2 Chemical Peel End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard

8.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the End-Use Segment

8.3.1 Hospitals

8.3.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Med Spas

8.3.2.1 Med Spas Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Dermatology Clinics

8.3.3.1 Dermatology Clinics Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Others

8.3.4.1 Others Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Chemical Peel Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Market Position Analysis

10.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2uyt8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment