Retinitis Pigmentosa Market is expected to hit USD 20.47 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 12.1 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 20.47 Bn. CAGR 7.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Type, Treatment, Route of Administration, Diagnosis, End-Users and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Market report uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the market size by value and volume. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data is later analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social, economic, environmental , technological and legal aspects of the market.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Overview

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of eye problems that can affect the retina and reduces the natural response of the retina to light and making it hard to see. Retinitis Pigmentosa is a genetic condition and is expected to pass down in the next generations. These are the primary causes of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market. A loss of night vision and central vision, gradual loss of side vision and color vision are some of the symptoms of Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics

The growing number of gene mutations and inherited disorders is expected to increase the chances of retinitis pigmentosa. The marriage between the same clowns is also expected to increase the genetic mutations in the next generation and cause retinitis pigmentosa. These factors are expected to drive the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market. Recently, Cedars-Sinai investigators are started developing a way to treat retinitis pigmentosa by using engineered stem cells. The new approach of using cells derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are renewable and scalable and also can delay the progression of this neurodegenerative disease in rodents. These recent developments are expected to drive the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Growth.

New retinitis pigmentosa treatments such as gene therapies for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, correcting errors in the USH2A gene, treating leber congenital amaurosis and corrections in the RHO gene are also expected to boost the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market. The government healthcare institutions along with private organizations investing in the healthcare sector to expand awareness and research regarding retinitis pigmentosa. These factors are expected to stimulate the major Retinitis Pigmentosa Key Players to invest in the market to increase their Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Share. But, the availability of limited treatment options for retinitis pigmentosa and the lack of skilled personnel are expected to limit the growth of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the retinitis pigmentosa market in 2022 and is expected to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The presence of major Retinitis Pigmentosa Key Companies and the highest healthcare expenditure among all regions in North America has been driving the region’s Retinitis Pigmentosa Market. Also, the United States has the highest prevalence of retina disorders, which is one of the major drivers in the regional market.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region with the highest CAGR in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market during the forecast period (2023-2029). The growing population and the patients with retina disorders seeking costlier treatments and countries such as India and China are adopting advanced treatment technologies and the growth in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the Asia Pacific Retinitis Pigmentosa Market.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Segmentation

By Type:

Autosomal Recessive

Autosomal Dominant

X-Linked



By Treatment:

Vitamin A

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Calcium channel blockers

Gene therapy

Retinal eye prosthetics

Others

In 2022, Vitamin A dominated the Retinitis Pigmentosa market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. There are does not have standard treatments for the patient, which suffer from Retinitis Pigmentosa disorder.

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Others



The oral route of administration had the largest revenue in 2022. The oral administration route is more effective in reducing the central muscular thickness and improving visual acuity (VA) in RP-CME patients.

By Diagnosis:

Electroretinogram

Visual Field Testing

Genetic Testing

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

ophthalmologist

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Retinitis Pigmentosa Key Competitors include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

MeiraGTx Limited (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Allergan (Ireland)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US)

Clino Corporation (Japan)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (US)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Genethon (France)

Gensight Biologics(France)

Grupo Ferrer International, S.A. (Spain)

Nanovector S.r.l (Italy)

Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

AGTC (US)

ReNeuron Group plc (UK)

ProQR Therapeutics. (Netherlands)



