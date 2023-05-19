Sanmina Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Class Action Investigation - SANM

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) (“Sanmina” or the “Company”), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 11, 2023, Sanmina announced that investors should no longer rely on its financial statements for the fiscal years ended Oct. 3, 2020, Oct. 2, 2021, and Oct. 1, 2022, and for the quarterly periods included in such fiscal years as well as for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. The company reported that it materially overstated revenues by millions of dollars within its Components, Products, and Services division.

Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.