Global Coffee Machine Market 2022 - 2030: Pod/Capsule Segment Dominates the Industry

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Drip Filter, Pod/Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coffee machine market size is expected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Panasonic Malaysia

Nestle Nespresso S.A.

De'Longhi Appliances S.R.L.

Electrolux

Morphy Richards India

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Schaerer

Robert Bosch GmbH

With the increasing number of discerning consumers and evolving palate for gourmet varieties, the demand for specialty beverages including coffee has grown significantly in the past few decades.

This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market. Coffee is known to reduce the risk of liver diseases, cardiac failure, and type 2 diabetes. This factor will boost the consumption of coffee, ultimately contributing to the growth of the coffee machine market. Higher repair and maintenance cost is the major restraint for the growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the market. Most leading brands experienced a slight decline in sales due to the pandemic. The lockdown in China has forced coffee machine manufacturers based in the U.S. and Europe to halt production as they export several input supplies temporarily. Despite threats posed by the economic implications of the COVID-19 outbreak at the start of 2020, the food service sector is gradually recovering presenting a positive outlook for the coffee machine industry.



The drip filter segment held the largest market share of over 30.0% in 2021. As these machines are more affordable as compared to espresso types of machines. Moreover, minimum repair & maintenance costs and ample features of the drip filter machines are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the segment. Thus, it is mostly used all over the world and generated large revenue in 2021.



Europe acquired the largest revenue share in 2021. In the German automatic coffee machine industry, manufacturers are highly focused to offer products that are energy efficient. The European regulations drafted for household appliances are focused to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and electricity consumption. Increased preference of consumers for the premiumization of coffee machines drives the market in Europe. Thus, the region generated maximum revenue in 2021.



Coffee Machine Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2030. An increasing number of coffee shops and cafes in the region is likely to grow the regional growth

The pod/capsule segment is likely to dominate over the forecast period. The acceptance of sustainable coffee pods by manufacturers is expected to grow prospects of the coffee pods landscape and help alter consumer perception regarding coffee pods

The residential segment is likely to dominate over the forecast period. Technological advancements in coffee machines are anticipated to propel the segment's growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Coffee Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of the coffee machine market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the coffee machine market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Coffee Machine Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Drip Filter

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Pod/Capsule

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Espresso

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Bean-to-Cup

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Coffee Machine Market Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Coffee Machine Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi0gnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment