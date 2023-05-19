Global Ultrapure Water Market Report 2023: Growing Demand in Electronics and Semiconductor Industries Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrapure Water Market by Equipment, Material, Service (Filtration, Consumables/Aftermarket), Application (Washing Fluid, Process Feed), End-use Industry (Semiconductor, Power, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ultrapure water market is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2027 from USD 8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Ultrapure water is used in a wide variety of applications, including semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and laboratory research. In order to avoid corrosion and other problems, ultrapure water is also used in power generation and other industrial processes.

Ultrapure water is used in the semiconductor industry as a cleaning agent, in the power industry to make steam to drive steam turbines, and the pharmaceutical industry uses it as an ingredient in products as well as a cleaning agent. The growth of the semiconductor industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market for ultrapure water in the coming years.

Washing fluid segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing in terms of value amongst other applications in the ultrapure water market, during the forecast period

Ultrapure water is used as a washing fluid in clean room practices to avoid contamination of products. Semiconductor wafer fabrication and flat screen display are the two end-use industries where ultrapure water is used as washing fluid. The pharmaceutical industry is another sector where ultrapure water is used as a washing fluid in sterile and non-sterile areas.

Pharmaceutical is projected to grow into the second-fastest growing end-use industry in the ultrapure water market, in terms of value

In the pharmaceutical industry, ultrapure water is used for the preparation of drug formulations. This is because even small amounts of impurities in the water can potentially affect the safety and efficacy of drug formulations. Several processes in the manufacture of pharmaceutical also make use of ultrapure water, including the sterilization of items like injectable medications as well as the cleaning of surfaces and equipment to prevent contamination.

Middle East & Africa is projected to be the third-fastest in the ultrapure water market during the forecast period

The Middle East & Africa is an emerging market for ultrapure water and is expected to witness good growth in the coming years. Rising investments by foreign companies, production activities undertaken in semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, and rising living standard are driving the demand for ultrapure water in this region. Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rising demand for ultrapure Water due to the growth in the semiconductor and oil & gas industries in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand in Electronics and Semiconductor Industries

Increasing Adoption of Desalination Technologies

Restraints

Limited Availability of Water Resources

Opportunities

Increasing Investment for Wafer Washing in Emerging Economies

Increasing Installation of Supercritical and Ultra-Supercritical Coal Power Plants

Challenges

Meeting High-Standard Requirements for Nanotechnology

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ultrapure Water Market, by Equipment, Materials, and Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Filtration

6.3 Consumables/Aftermarket

6.4 Others

7 Ultrapure Water Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Washing Fluid

7.2.1 Semiconductor

7.2.2 Pharmaceutical

7.3 Process Feed

7.3.1 Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication

7.3.2 Flat Screen Display

8 Ultrapure Water Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

8.3 Ultrafiltration (UF)

8.4 Nanofiltration

8.5 Ion Exchange Resin

8.6 Tank Vent Filtration

8.7 Resin Trap Filtration

8.8 Degasification

8.9 Electrodeionization (EDI)

8.10 Others

9 Ultrapure Water Market, by End-use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semiconductor

9.2.1 Wafers

9.2.2 Flat Panel Displays

9.2.3 Electronic Components

9.3 Power

9.3.1 Gas Turbine Power

9.3.2 Coal-Fired Power

9.4 Pharmaceutical

9.4.1 Reagents

9.4.2 Cell Culture

9.4.3 Clinical Analyzers

9.5 Others

10 Ultrapure Water Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

