48 Volt Battery System Global Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Boosts Demand

The global 48 volt battery system market is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2022 to $3.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The 48 volt battery system market is expected to grow to $9.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.8%.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel the growth of the 48 volt battery system market going forward. The electric vehicle refers to a vehicle powered by an electric motor that takes electricity from a battery and can be charged from an external source. A 48 volt battery system can deliver greater power and faster charging times than a traditional 12-volt system, allowing for faster acceleration and longer driving ranges for EVs, which may enhance energy efficiency and cut emissions even further.

As a result, the rising adoption of electric vehicles increases the demand for the 48 volt battery system. For instance, in September 2022, according to the Global EV Outlook 2022 report shared by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, electric vehicle (EV) sales had doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million units sales. Additionally, the sales of electric cars worldwide in 2021 had a sales share of 4%. Therefore, the rising adoption of an electric vehicles is driving the 48 volt battery system market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the 48 volt battery system market. Major companies operating in the 48 volt battery system market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, American Battery Solutions Inc., a US-based industrial and commercial lithium-ion battery manufacturer launched the alliance I48-3.0 lithium-ion battery. This battery provides higher power, increased range, durability, and low maintenance for golf cars and other electric vehicles in an industry-standard GC2 size. This product's unique feature is its ability to withstand the rigors of high power with 350 Amp pulse and 120 Amp continuous discharge capabilities.



In February 2022, BorgWarner Inc., a US-based vendor of automotive engineering systems and components, acquired Akasol AG for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is intended to greatly boost BorgWarner's commercial vehicle and industrial electrification capabilities, putting the company in a strong market position. Akasol AG is a Germany-based producer of lithium-ion battery systems that provide safe, dependable, and compatible power on a large scale for worldwide electric transportation.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 48 volt battery system market in 2022. The regions covered in the 48 volt battery system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the 48 volt battery system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for 48 volt battery system? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 48 volt battery system market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



1) By Component: Alternating Current(Ac) Or Direct Current(Dc) Inverter; 48-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery; Battery Controller; Power Distribution Box; Other Components

2) By Architecture: Crankshaft Mounted; Belt Driven; Transmission Output Shaft; Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted

3) By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV); Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV); Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV); Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.01 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global

