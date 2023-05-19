Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $522.5 Billion by 2027 at a 20.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global venture capital investment market is expected to grow from $207.74 billion in 2022 to $251.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The venture capital investment market is expected to reach $522.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The growing number of start-ups and small businesses is expected to propel the growth of the venture capital investment market going forward. A small business refers to a private entity with fewer employees and a lower yearly income than a corporation or regular-sized business. In contrast, a "startup" is an entrepreneurial business still in its early stages of development and is frequently founded to address problems in the real world.

Venture capital investments are used to provide small business and startup firms with capital for business expansions, financial monitoring, promotion of businesses, financial and business expertise, and others to help businesses survive in a highly competitive market and give tough competition to other entities operating in the market.

For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, a US-based federal agency for producing data about the American people and economy, approximately 33.2 million small firms were operating in the US, accounting for 99.9% of all businesses in the year 2022. Additionally, 1.1 million new businesses opened in the US between March 2020 and March 2021, therefore, the growing number of start-ups and small businesses are driving the growth of the venture capital investment market.



A strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the venture capital investment market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on partnerships and collaboration to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, IDG Capital Vietnam, a Vietnam-based investment firm, partnered with METAIN. With the partnership, both firms aim to foster the development of NFT real estate to attract more global investors to Vietnam. METAIN is a Vietnam-based co-investment platform for real estate on the blockchain. Furthermore, in June 2020, Creative Artists Agency LLC, a US-based talent and sports agency partnered with New Enterprise Associates, a US-based venture capital venture firm. Through this partnership, both firms aim to create connected ventures to identify and support the most innovative entrepreneurs that enable the growth of their businesses by providing access to expertise.



In October 2022, Google LLC, a US-based technology company, partnered with L2 Capital for an undisclosed amount. With the partnership, both companies aim to advance L2 Capital's strategy for investing in and contributing to various Web3 and blockchain ecosystems and to accelerate the sustainable growth of its portfolio companies in cloud businesses. L2 Capital is a US-based venture capital investment firm.



North America was the largest region in the venture capital investment market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the venture capital investment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for venture capital investment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The venture capital investment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Funding Type: First-Time Venture Funding; Follow-On Venture Funding

2) By Fund Size: Under $50 Million; $50 Million to $100 Million; $100 Million to $250 Million; $250 Million to $500 Million; $500 Million to $1 Billion; Above $1 Billion

3) By Industry: Real Estate; Financial Services; Food And Beverages; Healthcare; Transport And Logistics; IT And Information Technology Enabled Services; Education; Other Industries



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $251.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $522.5 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



