Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzer Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.71 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market was valued at US$ 1.78 billion in 2022. The market is likely to register a revenue CAGR of 4.78% and reach US$ 2.71 billion by 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The rising number of patients requiring blood sample testing will drive market revenue growth.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will drive demand for blood gas & electrolyte analyzers.

North America dominates the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market.

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzer Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.78 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 2.71 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.78% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Modality, Product, End user, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing use of blood gas analysis at hospital point-of-care settings for quick and accurate results will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, a growth in the number of patients requiring blood sample testing, and an increasing prevalence of heart disease, vascular disease, and diabetes are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic and infectious diseases is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market from four perspectives: Modality, Product, End User, and Region.

Based on the Modality, the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market is segmented into bench top and portable.

Based on the Product, the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market is segmented into analyzers and consumables.

Based on the End User, the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market is segmented into hospitals, central laboratories, point-of-care, diagnostic centers, and others.

Product Segmentation

Based on the product, the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market is segmented into two categories: analyzers and consumables. Consumables dominate the market since they include reagents, kits, and disposables that are required for blood gas and electrolyte testing.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market with the largest revenue share because of the advanced healthcare services, the availability of numerous treatment options, the presence of major players in the market, the growing demand for portable point-of-care devices with wireless connectivity, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global blood gas & electrolyte analyzer market are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medica Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Edan Instruments Inc.

Convergent Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Radiometer Medical

OPTI Medical Systems

Alere Inc.

Advanz Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments:

Sysmex America Inc., a diagnostics solutions company, gained FDA authorization in June 2022 to add a new feature to its N-10 Automated Hematology Analyzer with Blood Bank mode.

ENVEA launched their revolutionary portable multi-gas monitor MIR 9000P in January 2021, designed to meet the unique requirements of regulatory and periodic monitoring.

Nova Biomedical FLEX2 Cell Culture Analyzer enhanced sample retention capacity to its existing product in January 2021 for improved results and market sales.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL BLOOD GAS & ELECTROLYTE ANALYZER MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODALITY Bech Top Portable GLOBAL BLOOD GAS & ELECTROLYTE ANALYZER MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Analyzer Blood Gas Analyzers Electrolyte Analyzers Combined Analyzers Consumables GLOBAL BLOOD GAS & ELECTROLYTE ANALYZER MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Central Laboratories Point-of-Care Diagnostic Centers Others

BLOOD GAS & ELECTROLYTE ANALYZER MARKET TOC

