SPIN and Bose Launch “Decades of Sound” Video Series Featuring Iconic Artists

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPIN magazine and world-renowned audio brand Bose are proud to announce the launch of a co-created “Decades of Sound” video series which celebrates the groundbreaking music and sound that emerged in the 1990s. The campaign will feature iconic artists who were pivotal in shaping their respective genres, their messages, and their sound, including Cypress Hill, Method Man and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan, and Blur.

As a common thread, the series will explore how the power of sound kept these artists working and dreaming in those challenging early days, how it propelled them into global stardom, and how it’s kept them viable and relevant for over 30 years. The series will take viewers back to where each band started, offering a visceral sense of where they came from and how far they’ve come.

The “Decades of Sound” series, which was shot on location in the United States and London, includes exclusive interviews and footage showcasing the artists’ unique genre-defining sounds and how they made them.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bose to launch this exciting campaign,” said Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN. “The 90s was a momentous time in music history, and we’re honored to celebrate the impact of the legendary artists who helped shape the culture and the sound of not only that decade, but the decades to come.”



“The ‘Decades of Sound’ series embodies what we’re all about,” said Jack Daley VP, Global Media & Partnerships at Bose. “With nearly 60 years of relentless innovation at Bose, there’s no greater homage to these iconic artists than providing passionate music lovers with unparalleled listening experiences that truly capture the essence of their music, just as they intended it to be heard.”



"With this series, we wanted to return to each artist’s roots — walking and shooting the streets in their hometowns, talking about their struggles in those early days, and how the power of music kept them going," said Danny Klein, Creative Director, SPIN. “Through that lens, we’re giving exclusive access into these artists’ creative processes and historical reflections — and a glimpse into how Bose technology elevates their music listening experience all these decades later.”

The “Decades of Sound” campaign will kick off with Cypress Hill, whose Latino-American style helped lead alternative rap in the early 1990s. Next up will be Method Man and Ghostface Killah, founding members of Wu-Tang Clan, who share their experiences forging a new East Coast street cred-driven hip hop sound. Rounding out the series will be Blur, who reflect on how they unleashed their British art-rock into the international music scene, helping to reshape the sound of traditional rock into alternative subgenres.

The “Decades of Sound” video series will be available to watch on SPIN ’ s website , with exclusive content also available on SPIN and Bose’s social media channels.

About SPIN

SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture. In early 2020, SPIN launched a new generation of the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs — at the center of the zeitgeist.

SPIN's digital covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, including Demi Lovato, The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, Rüfüs Du Sol, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, and Kehlani, coupled with probing journalism and in-depth interviews, hit series 5 Albums I Can't Live Without, A Day In the Life Of, and Artist x Artist, as well as original videos. The company launched SPIN IMPACT, a platform that harnesses the music industry’s most powerful voices to raise awareness and take action around some of society’s most pressing issues.

SPIN has also brought its legendary music brand to merchandise, joining forces with Life Clothing to release a series of T-shirt designs at Urban Outfitters. A powerhouse in the media world, SPIN launched in Japan, as well as partnered with Best Ever Channels (BEC) for a music free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel exclusively on Amazon Freevee. In 2023, the company launched SPIN Labs, an incubator for music tech startups that is designed to help artists thrive in the quickly-changing music technology space.

To learn more, visit www.spin.com.

About Bose

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.



