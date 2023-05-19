IDEAS BLOCK Announces 2022 Top 30 Blockchain Platforms

Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Data Engineering and Science Association (IDEAS) is pleased to announce the results of its comprehensive survey identifying the top 30 blockchain platforms for 2022. As a leading organization dedicated to data science, AI, and Web 3.0, IDEAS has been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology trends, hosting numerous conferences and events across the United States.



The 2022 Top 30 Blockchain Platforms list, compiled from the responses of over 1,293 blockchain professionals worldwide, aims to provide valuable insights into the current state of the industry and its future direction. The platforms included in the list have been recognized for their innovation, adoption levels, and potential impact on the world of blockchain technology.



The Top 30 Blockchain Platforms for 2022, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:



1. Algorand 2. Aptos 3. Avalanche

4. Binance Smart Chain 5. Bitcoin 6. Cardano

7. Chainlink 8. Corda 9. Cosmos

10. Dash 11. Eosio 12. Ethereum

13. Filecoin 14. Gode Chain 15. Hedera Hashgraph

16. Hyperledger Sawtooth 17. IBM Blockchain 18. ICON

19. IOTA 20. Monero 21. NEO 22. Optimism 23. Polkadot

24. Polygon 25. Ripple 26. Solana 27. Stellar

28. Tezos 29. Tron 30. Velas

The survey also included demographic information about the participants:



Education:

- High School: 5.95%

- Associate's Degree: 11.31%

- Bachelor's Degree: 29.76%

- Master's Degree: 39.88%

- Doctoral Degree: 13.10%



Age:

- Under 18: 1.13%

- 18-24: 22.56%

- 25-34: 37.59%

- 35-44: 28.20%

- 45-54: 7.52%

- 55 & above: 3.01%



Occupation:

- C-Level Executives: 14.52%

- Entrepreneur: 11.62%

- Computer and Mathematical Occupations: 9.54%

- Architecture and Engineering Occupations: 11.20%

- Investor: 15.77%

- Community and Social Service: 7.47%

- Legal: 2.49%

- Education, Training, and Library Occupations: 7.47%

- Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media: 3.32%

- Sales and Related: 7.88%

- Student: 2.90%

- Other: 5.81%



Industry:

- Advertising & Marketing: 13.69%

- Agriculture: 10.37%

- Airlines & Aerospace (including Defense): 3.73%

- Automotive: 5.39%

- Business Support & Logistics: 9.96%

- Construction, Machinery, and Homes: 8.71%

- Education: 9.54%

- Entertainment & Leisure: 4.15%

- Finance & Financial Services: 8.71%

- Food & Beverages: 2.49%

- Government: 0.83%

- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: 1.24%

- Health & Fitness: 2.49%

- Insurance: 0.83%

- Manufacturing: 1.66%

- Nonprofit: 0.83%

- Retail & Consumer Durables: 0.83%

- Real Estate: 1.66%

- Telecommunications, Technology, Internet & Electronics: 3.32%

- Transportation & Delivery: 0.41%

- Utilities, Energy, and Extraction: 1.66%

- Unemployed: 4.56%

- Prefer not to answer: 2.90%



By showcasing these industry-leading platforms, IDEAS Block aims to foster a thriving community of blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and leaders. The organization believes that the combination of data science, AI, and blockchain technology will shape the future of the Internet, and it is committed to connecting experts from around the world to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the space.



For more information, please visit the official website at https://JoinIDEAS.org



About IDEAS Block:



IDEAS Block is a service provided by the International Data Engineering and Science Association (IDEAS), a professional non-profit organization (501.c.3) dedicated to data science, AI, and blockchain industries. IDEAS has hosted numerous conferences across the U.S. IDEAS Block offers a platform for connecting blockchain leaders, developers, and enthusiasts, fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving Web 3.0 world.