Global Engineered T Cells Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceutical Therapies Boosts Sector

The Global Engineered T Cells Market size was estimated at USD 2,175.09 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 2,731.20 million in 2023, at a CAGR 25.70% to reach USD 13,560.28 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Diseases

Increasing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceutical Therapies

Recent Advances in Car-T Cell Engineering

Restraints

High Cost Associated to Engineered T Cells Treatment

Opportunities

Immuno-Oncology Sector Booming With R&D Funding

Expanding Gene Therapy Marketspace

Challenges

Safety Issues and Possible Side-Effects With Engineered T Cells





Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Engineered T Cells Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, market is studied across Chimeric Antigen Receptor, T Cell Receptor, and Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes. The Chimeric Antigen Receptor is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, market is studied across Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma. The Breast Cancer is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Cancer Research Centers, Clinics, and Hospitals. The Cancer Research Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Engineered T Cells Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Engineered T Cells Market, including Amgen Inc., Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Cabaletta Bio, Inc., ElevateBio, LLC, Elli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Kuur Therapeutics by Athenex, Novartis AG, Oxford BioMedica, Pfizer Inc., Precision Biosciences, Tmunity Therapeutics Inc., and TScan Therapeutics, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Engineered T Cells Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Engineered T Cells Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Engineered T Cells Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Engineered T Cells Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Engineered T Cells Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Engineered T Cells Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Engineered T Cells Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2175.09 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13560.28 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Engineered T Cells Market, by Type



7. Engineered T Cells Market, by Application



8. Engineered T Cells Market, by End-User



9. Americas Engineered T Cells Market



10. Asia-Pacific Engineered T Cells Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Engineered T Cells Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Autolus

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cabaletta Bio, Inc.

ElevateBio, LLC

Elli Lilly and Company

Gilead

Kuur Therapeutics by Athenex

Novartis AG

Oxford BioMedica

Pfizer Inc.

Precision Biosciences

Tmunity Therapeutics Inc.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

