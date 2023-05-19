Intapp, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Presentation: 4:35PM ET

A live webcast of the event and archived webcasts will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/ .

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

