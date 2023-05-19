Micro Server IC Market to Surpass USD 3.25 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Data Centers and Rising Edge Computing Requirements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Micro Server IC M arket , as reported by SNS Insider, reached a valuation of USD 1.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 3.25 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Micro Server IC (Integrated Circuit) refers to a type of specialized processor designed for micro server architectures. Micro servers are compact, low-power servers that are optimized for handling lightweight workloads and are commonly used in data centers, cloud computing, and edge computing environments. These servers are designed to efficiently process a large number of lightweight tasks, such as serving web pages, handling data analytics, or delivering content.

Market Analysis

The global micro server IC market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory driven by the increasing demand for data centers in both developed and developing countries. This surge in demand can be attributed to several factors, including the exponential growth in data storage requirements and the rising number of internet users worldwide. One of the primary drivers for the expansion of the market is the ever-increasing size of application software and multimedia files. With the rapid advancement of technology, software applications have become more sophisticated and feature-rich, resulting in larger file sizes. Similarly, the proliferation of high-definition multimedia content, such as videos and images, has contributed to the substantial growth in data volume. As a result, data centers require more micro server ICs and accompanying software to efficiently process and store this vast amount of information.

Impact of Recession

While recessions can temporarily dampen the micro server IC market due to reduced demand, it is important to note that the market's long-term prospects are influenced by various factors beyond economic cycles. Technological advancements, evolving industry requirements, and the ongoing demand for efficient data processing solutions continue to drive the adoption of micro server ICs.

Key Regional Development

Asia Pacific is poised to experience rapid growth in the micro server IC market, emerging as the frontrunner in terms of expansion. This significant growth can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of populous countries and the increasing adoption of micro servers by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region. One of the key drivers behind this growth is the escalating penetration of internet services throughout Asia Pacific. As more people gain access to the internet, the demand for online services and digital content increases exponentially.

Micro Server IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.24 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 3.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.8% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Offering (Software, Hardware)

• By Processor Type (ARM, X86)

• By End User (Data Center, Enterprises)

• By Application (Analytics And Cloud Computing, Web Hosting And Enterprise Applications, Edge Computing) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Advanced Micro Devices, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors and Super Micro Computer. Key Drivers • Hyperscale data centre architecture is taking shape.

• Micro servers have low power consumption and take up little space. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Key Takeaway from Micro Server IC Market Study

The market is undergoing a significant transformation, with the data center segment emerging as the dominant force. As organizations increasingly rely on data centers to handle their growing computational and storage needs, the demand for micro servers has skyrocketed.

As the market continues to expand, the software segment is poised to dominate by virtue of its ability to optimize performance, enhance resource allocation, cater to specialized workloads, enable power efficiency, and foster collaboration.

Recent Developments Related to Micro Server IC Market

Ventana, a cutting-edge semiconductor company, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking initiative to cater to the ever-growing demands of hyperscale data centers. The company's latest innovation is a highly customizable server chip based on the revolutionary RISC-V architecture. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the rapidly evolving landscape of data center infrastructure.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a global leader in semiconductor technology, has recently announced the formation of a joint venture in China focused on developing and manufacturing X86 server chips. The joint venture will enable AMD to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing Chinese server market while leveraging local expertise and resources.

