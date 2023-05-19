Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2023: Rising Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Immunoassay, NGS, PCR, Microscopy), Application (Diagnostic, Clinical), End User (Pharma, Agriculture & Food Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs) - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global life science instrumentation market is projected to reach USD 73.9 billion by 2028 from USD 54.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as increasing funding and grants supporting research and development, rising proteomics research, and increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.

The spectroscopy segment held the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into spectroscopy chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, NGS, centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and other technologies. The spectroscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the launch of technologically advanced products and rising application in F&B to ensure quality of food products.

The research applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into research applications, clinical & diagnostic applications, and other applications. The research applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the rising use of life science equipment for disease diagnosis, cancer research, and increasing fundings to support research are driving the market growth.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The life science instrumentation market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising use of life science instruments by the applied industries and increasing focus of major players in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Growing Concerns Regarding Food Contamination

Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Technological Advancements in Ngs Platforms

Growing Significance of Biomolecular Analysis

Growing Use of Capillary Electrophoresis with Mass Spectroscopy

Increasing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research Laboratories

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Restraints

Premium Product Pricing for Instruments

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Technical Limitations Associated with Qpcr and Dpcr Techniques

High Cost of Advanced Microscopes

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Rising Focus of Key Players on Emerging Markets

Rising Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Broad Applications of Analytical Instruments Across Industries

Application of Ngs in Precision Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Data Privacy Concerns Associated with NGS Software

Industry Trends

Rising Focus on Development of Miniature Instruments

Increasing Adoption of Hyphenated Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 416 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $54.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $73.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.2.1 Mass Spectrometers

6.2.1.1 Rising Analytical Applications in Laboratories to Drive Segment

Table 29 Life Science Instrumentation Market for Mass Spectrometers, by Region, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Molecular Spectrometers

6.2.2.1 Applications in Pathology Detection and Protein Quantification to Propel Segment

6.2.3 Atomic Spectrometers

6.2.3.1 Utilization in Environmental Testing and Industrial Chemistry to Support Segment

6.3 Chromatography

6.3.1 Liquid Chromatography Systems

6.3.1.1 Rising Use of Lc Systems in Pharmaceutical Processes to Drive Market

6.3.2 Gas Chromatography Systems

6.3.2.1 Separation of Volatile Organic Compounds in Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries to Boost Market

6.3.3 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Systems

6.3.3.1 Advantages of Low Viscosity and High Diffusivity to Support Market

6.3.4 Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems

6.3.4.1 Rising Use of Tlc to Separate Several Samples Concurrently to Aid Market

6.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

6.4.1 Quantitative Pcr (Qpcr)

6.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Qpcr Among Researchers and Healthcare Professionals to Drive Segment

6.4.2 Digital Pcr (Dpcr)

6.4.2.1 Ongoing Technological Developments to Drive Segment

Table 46 Life Science Instrumentation Market for Dpcr, by Region, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Immunoassays

6.5.1 High Sensitivity and Accuracy of Immunoassay Tests to Aid Market

6.6 Lyophilization

6.6.1 Tray-Style Freeze Dryers

6.6.1.1 Rising Demand for Freeze-Dried in Pharmaceutical Industry to Propel Segment

6.6.2 Manifold Freeze Dryers

6.6.2.1 Rising Use in Laboratories for Storage of Bottles and Vials to Drive Segment

6.6.3 Shell (Rotary) Freeze Dryers

6.6.3.1 Rising Research for Development of Food Ingredients and Biologic Molecules to Drive Segment

6.7 Liquid Handling Systems

6.7.1 Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

6.7.1.1 High Accuracy and Reproducibility Benefits in Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Segment

6.7.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

6.7.2.1 Elimination of Cross-Contamination and Clogging to Drive Segment

6.7.3 Manual Liquid Handling Systems Market

6.7.3.1 Rising Use of Manual Systems by Small-Scale Industries to Drive Segment

6.8 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

6.8.1 Rising Volume of Clinical Testing Procedures to Drive Market

6.9 Microscopy

6.9.1 Optical Microscopes

6.9.1.1 Low Maintenance Costs and Ease of Use to Drive Segment

6.9.2 Electron Microscopes

6.9.2.1 Increasing R&D and Availability of Funds to Support Segment

6.9.3 Scanning Probe Microscopes

6.9.3.1 Rising Applications in Nanotechnology Research to Fuel Segment

Table 73 Life Science Instrumentation Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes, by Region, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.9.4 Other Microscopes

6.10 Flow Cytometry

6.10.1 Cell Analyzers

6.10.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements Resulting in Innovative Product Launches to Fuel Market

6.10.2 Cell Sorters

6.10.2.1 Utilization of Cost-Efficient Cell Sorters in Core Laboratory Functions to Drive Market

6.11 Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

6.11.1 Wide Application in Personalized Medicine for Cancer and Genetic Disorders to Drive Market

6.12 Centrifuges

6.12.1 Microcentrifuges

6.12.1.1 Growing Use in Blood Transfusion and Biomedical Analysis to Support Segment

6.12.2 Multipurpose Centrifuges

6.12.2.1 Applications in Cell Culture and Microbiology to Propel Segment

6.12.3 Minicentrifuges

6.12.3.1 Compact-Sized and Smooth Functioning in Clinical & Diagnostic Applications to Support Segment

6.12.4 Ultracentrifuges

6.12.4.1 Routine Density and Size-Gradient Separations to Support Adoption of Ultracentrifuges

6.13 Electrophoresis

6.13.1 Gel Electrophoresis Systems

6.13.1.1 Rising Demand in Proteomics Research and Personalized Medicine to Support Market

6.13.2 Capillary Electrophoresis Systems

6.13.2.1 Numerous Analytical Benefits Offered by Ce Systems to Support Segment

6.14 Cell Counting

6.14.1 Automated Cell Counters

6.14.1.1 Growing Focus on Research for Life-Threatening Diseases to Drive Market

6.14.2 Hemocytometers and Manual Cell Counters

6.14.2.1 Rising Use of Manual Cell Counters Over Automated Cell Counters to Support Market

6.15 Other Technologies

6.15.1 Laboratory Freezers

6.15.1.1 Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Drive Market

6.15.1.2 Freezers

6.15.1.3 Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.1 Blood Bank Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.2 Chromatography Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.3 Explosion-Proof Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.4 Flammable Material Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.5 Laboratory Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.6 Pharmacy Refrigerators

6.15.1.3.7 Cryopreservation Systems

6.15.2 Heat Sterilization

6.15.2.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive Market

6.15.2.2 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments

6.15.2.3 Dry Heat Sterilization Instrumentation

6.15.3 Microplate Systems

6.15.3.1 Wide Applications in Several Industries to Support Market Growth

6.15.3.2 Microplate Readers

6.15.3.3 Microplate Dispensers

6.15.3.4 Microplate Washers

6.15.4 Laboratory Balances

6.15.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Laboratory Balances due to Technical Benefits to Support Market Growth

6.15.5 Colorimeters

6.15.5.1 Low Price and Ease of Operation to Support Market

6.15.6 Incubators

6.15.6.1 Rising Demand for Microbiological Applications to Drive Market

6.15.7 Fume Hoods

6.15.7.1 Improvements in Device Structure to Fuel Market

6.15.8 Robotic Systems

6.15.8.1 Technological Advancements to Support Market

6.15.8.2 Robotic Arms

6.15.8.3 Track Robot Systems

6.15.9 Ph Meters

6.15.9.1 Applications in Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries to Drive Market

6.15.10 Conductivity and Resistivity Meters

6.15.10.1 Efficient Operation and Low Cost Benefits to Support Market

6.15.11 Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters

6.15.11.1 Rising Utilization in Water Testing to Fuel Market

6.15.12 Titrators

6.15.12.1 Quality Control Testing for Industrial Chemical Applications to Support Market Growth

6.15.13 Gas Analyzers

6.15.13.1 Utilization in Iron and Steel Industries to Support Market Growth

6.15.14 Toc Analyzers

6.15.14.1 Critical Parameter for Water Testing & Purification to Drive Market

6.15.15 Thermal Analyzers

6.15.15.1 Applications in Polymer & Metal Industries to Fuel Segment

6.15.16 Shakers/Rotators and Stirrers

6.15.16.1 Increasing Research in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Research to Drive Market

7 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Applications

7.2.1 Rising Research Activities in Drug Discovery & Biomarker Development to Fuel Market

7.3 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious & Target Diseases to Drive Market

7.4 Other Applications

8 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1 Growing Focus on Expanding R&D for Therapeutic Drug Pipelines to Drive Market

8.4 Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Research Activities to Bolster Demand for Life Science Instruments

8.5 Agriculture & Food Industries

8.5.1 Growing Focus on Food Safety and Quality Control to Drive Market

8.6 Environmental Testing Laboratories

8.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Chromatography Instruments for Air Quality Testing to Drive Market

8.7 Clinical Research Organizations

8.7.1 Outsourcing of R&D Activities by Pharma & Biotech Companies to Support Market Growth

8.8 Other End-users





9 Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accu-Scope

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Carl Zeiss Ag

Cleaver Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf Se

Gilson Incorporated

Gl Sciences Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba, Ltd.

Hyris Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Motic Group

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments

Panomex Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Tecan Trading Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeubxo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

