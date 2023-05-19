On 19 May 2023 Endeavour Mining plc (“the Company”) received the following notification from La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp of its interests in the Company as of 9 May 2023:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

La Mancha Resource Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 18.728142 0.000000 18.728142 46357690 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 46357690 18.728142 Sub Total 8.A 46357690 18.728142%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp La Mancha Investments S.á r.l. 18.728142 18.728142%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

added 18/05/2023 - on 9 May 2023, during the initial filing we confirmed having 46377872 common shares of Endeavour (equal to 18.738854% indirect voting rights), this was due to an administrative error.



La Mancha Resource Capital LLP (“LMRC”) became a Fund Manager to La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (“Fund”) on 2 May 2023, when LMRC received authorisation from the FCA.

Previous disclosure for these shares of Endeavour Mining PLC for the Fund was completed by G10 Capital Limited.

12. Date of Completion

18-May-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

Attachment