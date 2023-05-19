Koch Engineered Solutions and Chart Industries Agree to Collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Projects

ATLANTA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koch Engineered Solutions LLC (KES) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered cryogenic equipment and processes for the industrial gas and other industries, positioning both companies to provide full carbon capture solutions to key customers and industries.



The agreement will enable both companies to collaborate in the development and implementation of Chart’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (CCC) technologies, identifying sites where Chart’s Sustainable Energy Solutions CCC technology can be deployed and developed.

KES’ capabilities include those of Koch-Glitsch, a world leader in mass transfer equipment, Koch Specialty Plant Services, a leader in onsite vessel fabrication and process critical equipment installation, and Optimized Process Designs, a leading engineering, procurement and construction provider.

Some of these capabilities will complement Chart as it builds and operates an engineering-scale CCC process at Central Plains Cement Company LLC’s cement plant in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Central Plains Cement Company LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP).

“With our advantaged capabilities in plant equipment design and services, KES is excited to partner with Chart, an established global engineering and manufacturing company with all mission-critical equipment and technology for carbon capture in a one-stop shop,” said Ben Gurtler, commercial director of carbon capture, KES. “This partnership will enable both companies to grow our knowledge and better serve our respective customers.”

“Working with KES will enable our cutting-edge technology to reach even more potential customers across the industrial value chain,” said Jill Evanko, CEO Chart Industries. “We look forward to identifying and collaborating on opportunities to grow this partnership.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair, and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capturea amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 48 global manufacturing locations and 41 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

About Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions LLC (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. Based in Wichita, Kansas, KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

