Bleaching Earth Market Size is Expected to Surpass US$ 14.4 Billion Through 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Bleaching Earth Market is expected to reach US$ 14.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. With the growth of the food & beverage industry and oil & gas industry, bleaching earth is becoming increasingly popular in the market.



Wastewater contaminated with heavy metals and organic pollutants can be adsorbent and removed by bleaching the earth. Industrial effluents or soil contaminated by chemical pollutants can be treated with this technique.

Chemicals and intermediates are purified with bleaching earth in the chemical industry. Various chemical compounds can be improved in quality and market value by removing color bodies and impurities. The use of bleaching earth can enhance the purification process of chemical manufacturers and enable them to produce higher-quality products.

The possibility of using bleaching earth for remediation purposes has the potential to create a market for companies providing environmental services and technologies. As part of the refining process, bleaching earth is usually used to create human-safe vegetable oils and animal fats.

The United States Department of Agriculture statistics indicate that India used over 22 million tons of vegetable oils in 2021, including oils from coconuts, palms, soybeans, rapeseeds, and sunflowers. Due to this, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

The use of activated clay is widespread in many industries, and the production of edible oils and fats is expected to fuel growth in this market.

With the advancement of technology and the increase in production capacity, bleaching earth is in high demand.

With natural products becoming more popular over synthetics, bleaching earth is expected to see a growing demand from the textile industry.

Leading players are increasing their investments in research and development activities in order to create specialized products for different industry segments.

Global Bleaching Earth Market: Growth Drivers

Changing dietary habits, higher living standards, and the desire for healthier products have all contributed to the explosive growth of the edible oil industry globally. Environmental protection measures, such as energy conservation and sustainability, have also been enhanced with sustainable development, which can positively influence the demand for products.

Increasing health awareness is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Consumers are aware of the dangers associated with consuming oils and fats that are not refined or partially refined. The activated bleaching earth is used to remove impurities from olive oil and fat, making them safer to eat.

Paper and pulp products are in high demand, which contributes to the growth of the bleaching earth market. In recent years, the demand for processed foods has been increasing. With increasing urbanization, processed foods are becoming more popular. Foods in a processed form are easier to store and more convenient than those in their natural state.



Global Bleaching Earth: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific's high crop yields and oil consumption will boost the bleaching earth's demand.

As urban populations and industrialization increase, bleaching the earth is becoming increasingly popular in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Worldwide, South America produces an enormous amount of edible oil. Exports of raw materials and foodstuffs play a crucial role in the manufacture of goods on the continent.

European countries including the United Kingdom and Germany are predicted to increasingly use bleaching earth techniques over the next few years, resulting in a substantial growth in the activated bleaching earth market.

The Middle East market for activated bleaching earth may see a boost as the demand for edible oils and fats rise in countries such as Bahrain and Egypt.



Global Bleaching Earth Market: Key Players

The global market is fragmented, with a significant number of vendors accounting for a large portion of the market. The majority of firms invest heavily in product development. Mergers and acquisitions and expanding product portfolios are key strategies adopted by leading companies.

Various factors, including company overviews, financial analyses, product portfolios, industry segments, and recent developments, have been considered in this bleaching earth market report.

In November 2022, Shell Eastern Petroleum purchased EcoOils, a Southeast Asian company that recycles waste oil. In acquiring this company, Shell has expressed its intent to increase its production of low-carbon, sustainable transportation fuels, as well as sustainable aviation fuel. Shell acquired EcoOils at 100%. The Malaysian and Indonesian subsidiaries of EcoOils will be acquired by Shell, and Shell will own 100% of the Malaysian subsidiaries and 90% of the Indonesian subsidiaries.

In 2022, Clariant acquired BASF's United States-based Attapulgite specialty chemicals business for US$ 60 million in cash in order to expand its production facility.

Global Bleaching Earth Market: Segmentation

Type

Activated Clay

Natural Clay

Application Method

Percolation Method

Contacting Method

Function

Decolorization

Purification

Oil Adsorption

Catalysis

Dehydration

Others

Application

Decolorization of Oils and Fats

Effluent Treatment

Water Purification

Beer and Wine Bleaching

Catalysis of Petroleum Byproducts

Medicine Desiccation

Others



End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



