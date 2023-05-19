Calcitonin Treatment Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the calcitonin treatment market will register a revenue CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of calcitonin will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global calcitonin treatment market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/calcitonin-treatment-market/8355

Calcitonin Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indications, Route of Administration, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, calcium deficiency and advances in calcitonin technology are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, growing awareness about the benefits of calcitonin and increased R&D are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global calcitonin treatment market from three perspectives: Indications, Route of Administration, and Region.

Based on the Indications, the calcitonin treatment market is segmented into Paget's disease of bone, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and hypercalcemia.

Based on the Route of Administration, the calcitonin treatment market is segmented into parenteral and inhalation.

Route of Administration Segmentation

The calcitonin treatment market is divided into two categories: parenteral and inhalation. Because of its widespread availability and high adoption rate, the ventricular assist device dominates the market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/calcitonin-treatment-market/8355

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global calcitonin treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the calcitonin treatment market with the largest revenue share because of the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and related illnesses, growing geriatric population, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and increased awareness of viable options for treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global calcitonin treatment market are:

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Cipla Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Endo International plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Integrace)

Novartis AG

Leucadia Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Abbott Laboratories

Koye Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

United Biotech Pvt Ltd

The market for calcitonin treatment is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D to increase their product portfolio.

Recent Developments:

Endo International plc's Par Sterile Products division started selling calcitonin salmon injection, USP, in November 2021 to treat hypercalcemic crises, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and Paget's disease of bone.

Leocadia Pharmaceuticals, a generic injectables leader in the United States and the commercial arm of the custom arm, Inc., announced the introduction of an FDA-authorized generic calcitonin salmon injection in May 2021.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATIONS Paget’s Disease of Bone Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Hypercalcemia GLOBAL CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Parenteral Inhalation

CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8355

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Life Support Systems Market by Device Type (Ventilators, Extracorporeal Oxygenator), End User (Trauma Centers, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Protein Labeling Market by Product (Reagents, Kits), Labeling Method (In-Vivo Labeling, In-Vitro Labeling), Application (Protein Microarray, Mass Spectrometry), End User (Hospitals, Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market by Type (Static, Kinetic), Application (Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration, Scotoma, Others), End User (Hospitals, Eye Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Bone Metabolism Test Market by Test Types (Bone Marker Test, Immunoassay), Application (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Transient Elastography Device Market by Technology (Vibration Controlled Transient Elastography and Controlled Attenuation Parameter), Modality (Standalone and Portable), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.