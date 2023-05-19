Calcitonin Treatment Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the calcitonin treatment market will register a revenue CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2031. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
- The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will drive market revenue growth.
- Increasing awareness about the benefits of calcitonin will support market revenue growth.
- North America dominates the global calcitonin treatment market.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/calcitonin-treatment-market/8355
Calcitonin Treatment Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Indications, Route of Administration, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will drive the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, calcium deficiency and advances in calcitonin technology are expected to fuel the market's revenue growth. Apart from this, growing awareness about the benefits of calcitonin and increased R&D are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global calcitonin treatment market from three perspectives: Indications, Route of Administration, and Region.
- Based on the Indications, the calcitonin treatment market is segmented into Paget's disease of bone, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and hypercalcemia.
- Based on the Route of Administration, the calcitonin treatment market is segmented into parenteral and inhalation.
Route of Administration Segmentation
The calcitonin treatment market is divided into two categories: parenteral and inhalation. Because of its widespread availability and high adoption rate, the ventricular assist device dominates the market.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/calcitonin-treatment-market/8355
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global calcitonin treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the calcitonin treatment market with the largest revenue share because of the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and related illnesses, growing geriatric population, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and increased awareness of viable options for treatment.
Competitive Landscape
The top companies in the global calcitonin treatment market are:
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
- Cipla Limited
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Endo International plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Integrace)
- Novartis AG
- Leucadia Pharmaceuticals
- Zydus Cadila
- Abbott Laboratories
- Koye Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
- United Biotech Pvt Ltd
The market for calcitonin treatment is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies involved. Key players emphasize R&D to increase their product portfolio.
Recent Developments:
- Endo International plc's Par Sterile Products division started selling calcitonin salmon injection, USP, in November 2021 to treat hypercalcemic crises, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and Paget's disease of bone.
- Leocadia Pharmaceuticals, a generic injectables leader in the United States and the commercial arm of the custom arm, Inc., announced the introduction of an FDA-authorized generic calcitonin salmon injection in May 2021.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATIONS
- Paget’s Disease of Bone
- Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- Hypercalcemia
- GLOBAL CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
- Parenteral
- Inhalation
CALCITONIN TREATMENT MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8355
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse more latest healthcare reports:
Life Support Systems Market by Device Type (Ventilators, Extracorporeal Oxygenator), End User (Trauma Centers, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Protein Labeling Market by Product (Reagents, Kits), Labeling Method (In-Vivo Labeling, In-Vitro Labeling), Application (Protein Microarray, Mass Spectrometry), End User (Hospitals, Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market by Type (Static, Kinetic), Application (Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration, Scotoma, Others), End User (Hospitals, Eye Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Bone Metabolism Test Market by Test Types (Bone Marker Test, Immunoassay), Application (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Transient Elastography Device Market by Technology (Vibration Controlled Transient Elastography and Controlled Attenuation Parameter), Modality (Standalone and Portable), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.