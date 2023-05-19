Haematococcus Pluvialis Markets: Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}) - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}); Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $189.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 1,369.9 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the haematococcus pluvialis market across five major geographies, current market trends, recent developments, and the market size & forecast till 2030.



The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand for natural astaxanthin for nutraceuticals, growing natural food colorant's demand, and increasing awareness for clean-label products. However, the high production cost is expected to restrain the growth of this market. The growing demand for natural astaxanthin and its use in poultry and aquaculture is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the complex production process for haematococcus pluvialis is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Based on product, the haematococcus pluvialis market is mainly segmented into astaxanthin ingredients and astaxanthin bulk finished products. In 2023, the astaxanthin ingredients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global haematococcus pluvialis market.

The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing end-use applications of astaxanthin ingredients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare & nutraceuticals, rising demand for natural antioxidants, growing cosmetic & personal care markets, and government initiatives to support the aquaculture industry.



Based on application, the haematococcus pluvialis market is segmented into nutraceuticals, aquaculture and animal feed, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. In 2023, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global haematococcus pluvialis market.

The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of this segment are the growing end-use applications of astaxanthin ingredients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare & nutraceuticals, rising demand for natural antioxidants, growing cosmetic & personal care markets, and government initiatives to support the aquaculture industry.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing health consciousness, growing nutraceutical and F&B industries, increasing demand for personal care products, and high investments for algae production offer significant opportunities for various stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the growing adoption of haematococcus pluvialis-derived products is fueling the growth of the nutraceutical industry.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the value of revenue generated by the haematococcus pluvialis market?

At what rate is the global demand for haematococcus pluvialis projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for the haematococcus pluvialis market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at global and regional levels?

What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the haematococcus pluvialis market?

Which product and application segments create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the haematococcus pluvialis market?

Who are the major players in the haematococcus pluvialis market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the haematococcus pluvialis market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the market?

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Natural Astaxanthin in the Nutraceuticals Industry

Growing Demand for Natural Food Colorants

Rising Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products

Restraints

Undefined Regulatory Guidelines

High Production Costs

Opportunities

Growing Need for Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Astaxanthin

Increasing Use of Natural Astaxanthin in Poultry and Aquaculture Feed

Challenges

Complexities in Haematococcus Pluvialis Production

Trends

Increasing Need for Self-grooming Products

Key Buyers of Natural Astaxanthin

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)

Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)

Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

DAESANG Corporation (Korea)

Plankton Australia Pty Limited (Australia)

Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel)

AstaReal Group (Japan)

Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co.,Ltd (China)

Beijing Gingko Group (BGG) (U.S.)

FENCHEM (China)

PIVEG Inc. (U.S.)

Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Algalif Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland)

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile)

BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria)

AstaMAZ NZ LTD (New Zealand)

FjordAlg AS (Norway)

Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)

MC Biotech Sdn. Bhd. (Brunei Darussalam)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Algicel Biotecnologia e Investigacao Lda (Portugal)

Algae to Omega LLC (U.S.)

Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India)

Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

Global Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Product

Astaxanthin Ingredients

Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Beadlets

Whole Biomass Powder

Water Dispersible Powder

Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products

Capsules/Softgels

Tablets

Global Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Application

Nutraceutical

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Global Haematococcus Pluvialis Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Sweden

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Denmark

Poland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East and Africa

Israel

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

