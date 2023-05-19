Groupe Casino : Composition of the Board of Administration

English French

Composition of the Board of Administration

Paris, May 19, 2023

In order not to avoid any risk of conflict of interest within the framework of the study by the Casino group of the proposal of EP Global Commerce a.s. and not to interfere in any way with the work of the Board of Administration, Fimalac has informed Casino, Guichard-Perrachon of his decision to resign from his position as administrator, with immediate effect.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Cf. press release of 24 April 2023

Attachment