$7.92 Bn Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing Markets: Genetic Testing {Ancestry, Carrier Status, Disease Risk}, Diabetes, COVID, STD, Routine, CBC - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing Market by Application (Genetic Testing {Ancestry, Carrier Status, Disease Risk [Cancer, Neurological, Cardiac]}, Diabetes, COVID, STD, Routine, CBC), Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Blood) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DTC laboratory testing market is projected to reach $7.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030.



This market is driven by the increased consumer awareness regarding personal health management. Consumers can order a DTC lab test directly without consulting their healthcare provider and get results, allowing them to monitor & manage their health & wellness.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of telehealth, the rising popularity of DTC laboratory testing in emerging economies, and the increasing penetration of DTC pharmacogenomic testing provide a significant growth opportunity for this market.

However, sample integrity and interference issues, regulatory concerns, the lack of reimbursements, and the lack of extensive test portfolios compared to conventional laboratory testing may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the concerns regarding the security and privacy of genomic data, misinterpretation of test results, and the lack of professional medical counseling pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Based on application, in 2023, the genetic testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DTC laboratory testing market. The genetic testing segment is further segmented into ancestry/genealogy, disease risk assessment, carrier status, and other genetic tests.

In 2023, the ancestry/genealogy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market. Factors such as increased consumer interest & curiosity regarding ancestry, technological advancements to make genetic testing accessible, strong advertising & marketing by the companies, high racial diversity and interracial mix in some countries, and the advantages such as convenience & accessibility are driving the growth of this segment.



Based on sample type, in 2023, the blood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DTC laboratory testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the demand for tests that require blood samples and the advantages of blood samples in obtaining reliable results in a wide range of test portfolios.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global DTC laboratory testing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global DTC laboratory testing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the global DTC laboratory testing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition & Scope



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.3. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market: Regulatory Analysis

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. North America

4.3.2.1. U.S.

4.3.2.2. Canada

4.3.3. Europe

4.3.4. Asia-Pacific

4.3.4.1. China

4.3.4.2. Japan

4.3.4.3. India

4.3.5. Latin America

4.3.6. Middle East

4.4. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market: Pricing Analysis

4.5. Case Studies

4.5.1. DTC Genetic Testing Companies Adapting to the Industry Slowdown

4.6. Industry Trends

4.6.1. Declining Costs of Sequencing to Make DTC Genetic Testing More Accessible

4.6.2. Shift from Physician-driven to Consumer-driven Healthcare



5. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Assessment - by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Genetic Testing

5.2.1. Ancestry/Genealogy

5.2.2. Disease Risk Assessment

5.2.2.1. Cancer

5.2.2.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.2.3. Neurological Diseases

5.2.2.4. Other Diseases

5.2.3. Carrier Status

5.2.4. Other Genetic Tests

5.3. Diabetes Testing

5.4. Routine Clinical Testing

5.5. Thyroid Function Testing

5.6. COVID-19 Testing

5.7. Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

5.8. Other Applications



6. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Assessment - by Sample Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Blood

6.3. Saliva

6.4. Urine

6.5. Other Samples



7. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Assessment - by Geography

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. U.K.

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competition Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Dashboard

8.3.1. Industry Leaders

8.3.2. Market Differentiators

8.3.3. Vanguards

8.3.4. Emerging Companies

8.4. Vendor Benchmarking

8.5. Market Share Analysis (2022)

8.5.1. Ancestry.com, LLC (U.S.)

8.5.2. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.)

8.5.3. 23andMe Holding Co. (U.S.)

8.5.4. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.2. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.3. 23andMe Holding Co.

9.4. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

9.5. Everlywell, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Everly Health, Inc.)

9.6. DirectLabs, LLC

9.7. Ancestry.com, LLC

9.8. MyMedLab, Inc.

9.9. ANY LAB TEST NOW

9.10. Thorne Healthtech, Inc.

9.11. LetsGetChecked, Inc.



