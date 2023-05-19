Finnish Swedish English

Aktia and Käärijä encourage children and young people to learn about finances

The runner up in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Käärijä, or Jere Pöyhönen, and Aktia, are working together to improve the financial literacy of children and young people. Good financial literacy is an important civic skill that increases equality in society.

Acquiring skills in using money and understanding the importance of good housekeeping at a young age builds a strong foundation for life. Practical financial skills are best learnt in everyday life by using money, and the learning process can also be interesting and fun.

As a wealth manager bank, Aktia wants to create wealth for the Finnish people and hence for society as a whole.

“Good financial literacy is important civic knowledge that increases equality in society. The foundation for managing and developing one's own finances is built during one’s childhood, as the understanding acquired helps shape one's own relationship with money and how it’s used. Children can start saving purposefully from an early age, and the bar can be raised as they get older," says Sam Olin, Director of Aktia's Asset Management Banking Services.

Käärijä wants to increase the financial literacy of children and young people

Käärijä and his song Cha Cha Cha have taken Europe and the world by storm and made Finnish music history. As a successful artist, he realizes how important it is to be able to manage one’s finances properly.

“I have been making music for a long time and now the hard work is starting to pay off financially. It enables me to do many things and I want to plan carefully how to make for example my dream of buying my own home come true", says Jere "Käärijä" Pöyhönen.

He became a customer at Aktia because he values having a personal contact person and individual high-quality counselling.

“We all have our strengths, and we need each other. I want to get advice from those who know more about finances than I do. I am happy to be a role model for children and young people and perhaps give them new ideas. It is important to take care of your finances, and you must also dare to follow your dreams and goals, and be the person you are”, Pöyhönen points out.

Aktia and Käärijä are joining forces to make financial literacy a natural part of life for children and young people.

“It is great that Käärijä will be the face of our campaign for children and young people. The campaign, which is carried out among others in social media, provides concrete ideas, and examples, and reaches its target groups well. And the best part is that Aktia and Käärijä have the same green brand colour", says Anna Holtari, Director of Aktia's partnerships.





