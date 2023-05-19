Global Aircraft Communication System Strategic Business Report 2023: Satellite Based Navigation Systems Driving Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Communication System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Communication System estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

SATCOM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Link segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Aircraft Communication System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

Cobham PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Thales Group

ViaSat, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aviation Communication

Historical Timeline of Aircraft Communication System

Communication Radios

Audio Integrating System

Cockpit Voice Recorder System

Product Segments Defined

SATCOM

VHF/UHF/L-Band

HF Communication

Data Link

Avionics in Aviation

Aircraft Communication System: Market Dynamics

Data Link Communication Segment Leads with Significant Share

US Dominates the Global Aircraft Communication System Market

Aircraft Communication System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Satellite Based Navigation System Driving Growth

Adapting to Challenging Conditions: Need of the Hour for Superior Aircraft Connectivity for Passengers

Select Advanced Communication and Connectivity Solutions from Aviation Experts

IPv6 and Avionics

Wireless Technology in Aviation: The Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

