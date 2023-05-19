Global Aircraft Communication System Strategic Business Report 2023: Satellite Based Navigation Systems Driving Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Communication System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aircraft Communication System estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
SATCOM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Link segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Aircraft Communication System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Cobham PLC
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Thales Group
- ViaSat, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|246
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aviation Communication
- Historical Timeline of Aircraft Communication System
- Communication Radios
- Audio Integrating System
- Cockpit Voice Recorder System
- Product Segments Defined
- SATCOM
- VHF/UHF/L-Band
- HF Communication
- Data Link
- Avionics in Aviation
- Aircraft Communication System: Market Dynamics
- Data Link Communication Segment Leads with Significant Share
- US Dominates the Global Aircraft Communication System Market
- Aircraft Communication System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Satellite Based Navigation System Driving Growth
- Adapting to Challenging Conditions: Need of the Hour for Superior Aircraft Connectivity for Passengers
- Select Advanced Communication and Connectivity Solutions from Aviation Experts
- IPv6 and Avionics
- Wireless Technology in Aviation: The Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ricly
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment