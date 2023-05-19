Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Strategic Business Report 2023: Newfound Interest in Airfield Runway Lighting Underpins A-SMGCS Deployment Rates

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.2% CAGR
The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- ADB Safegate BVBA
- Altys Technologies
- ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH
- ERA a.s.
- Frequentis AG
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Leonardo S.p.A
- SAAB AB
- Searidge Technologies Inc.
- Terma A/S
- Thales Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS): A Prelude
- Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities for A-SMGCS
- China Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending
- Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
- Evolving Digitization Priorities Amid Growing Focus on Transforming Airport Airside Operations Fuel Market Expansion
- Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Persistent Challenges in Airport & Airfield Surveillance Amplify the Role of Advanced Surveillance Systems
- Airport Operators Lean Towards Airfield Radar System (ARS) to Automate Airfield Surveillance
- Newfound Interest in Airfield Runway Lighting Underpins A-SMGCS Deployment Rates
- 'Follow The Greens' Intelligent Guidance Method to Steer Future Market Expansion
- Robust Benefits Offered Accelerate Deployments of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM)
- Safety Nets Gain Traction as Additional System Safety Defences
- Emphasis on Runway Incursion Prevention Creates Ample Opportunities
- AMASS for Quicker Response to Potential Runway Threats
- ASDE-X: The Top-of-Class Runway Safety Tool
- Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC
- Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Build Momentum
- Visual Docking Guidance System from ADB Safegate for High Traffic Handling Capacity
- Terma's Enhanced Surface Movement Radar (eSMR) for Airports
- Ground-Based Augmentation System Solution from NATS and Indra
- Navtech Radar's AdvanceGuard Combines Perimeter Security Surveillance and Surface Movement
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- A-SMGCS: Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
