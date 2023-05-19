Global OTC Braces and Supports Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Injuries Drives the Market

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Braces and Supports: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for OTC Braces and Supports estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lower Extremity Braces & Supports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upper Extremity Braces & Supports segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The OTC Braces and Supports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

