Global OTC Braces and Supports Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Injuries Drives the Market

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Braces and Supports: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for OTC Braces and Supports estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lower Extremity Braces & Supports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Upper Extremity Braces & Supports segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The OTC Braces and Supports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alcare Co., Ltd.
- Bauerfeind AG
- BREG, Inc.
- BSN Medical GmbH
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- DJO Global, Inc.
- Medi GmbH & Co. KG
- Ossur
- Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
- Remington Products
- Trulife
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude to OTC Braces & Support Market
- OTC Braces & Supports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Market Snapshot
- Key Trends Summary
- Market Outline Trends
- Knee Segment Records Highest Market Share
- Asia Pacific Market Expected to Grow High
- OTC Orthopedic Braces Market: Increasing Affordability of Products Favors Growth
- Orthopedic Clinics Segment Accounts Largest Share
- Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Osteoarthritis and Sports Injuries Drive Growth
- Rise in Adoption of OTC Orthopedic Braces by Geriatric Population
- North America OTC Orthopedic Braces Market Trends
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Geriatric Population Boosts Market Growth
- Rise in Musculoskeletal Disorders Fuels Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market
- Increasing Number of Injures through Sports Drives the Braces Market
- Arthritis and Trauma Patients Drive Market Demand
- Market Insights of Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market
- OTC Orthopedic Braces Market Trends
- OTC Braces Market Drivers and Restraints
- Rising Prevalence of Bone Disorders Fuels the Market
- Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Injuries Drives the Market
- Growth Strategies of OTC Braces and Supports Market
- Market Trends of Orthotic Devices Market
- Growth Factors of Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting & Splints Market
- OTC Orthopedic Braces Market: Increasing Affordability of Products Favors Growth
- OTC Braces Market Trends
- Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Overview
- Orthopedic braces Market Trends
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Trends & Drivers
- Major Driving Factors of the Market
- Factors Driving the Market
- Market Restraints
- Technological Advancements Boosts the Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cuqi5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment