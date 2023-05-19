Global Medical Device Reprocessing Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedures Drives Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Reprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Device Reprocessing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reprocessing Support & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reprocessed Medical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $762.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Medical Device Reprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$762.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$895.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 485 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Device Reprocessing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robust Demand for Medical Devices Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Medical Device Preprocessing

Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Medical Device Reprocessing: Global Market for Medical Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Discussing Prognosis: Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic & the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens Economic Recovery

Medical Device Reprocessing: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Reprocessing of Reusable Medical Devices

Burden of Hospital Acquired Infections Remains High

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Medical Devices, a Major Culprit in HAIs, Drives Focus on Reprocessing Reusable Medical Devices

Focus on Sterilization, an Important Aspect of Medical Device Reprocessing

Rise in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedures Drives Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing

The Massive Endoscopy Devices Market Offers Opportunities on a Platter for Reprocessing of Endoscopic Devices: Global Market for Endoscopy Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Increasing Cancer Incidence & Growing Use of Medical Devices for Cancer Management Bodes Well for Reprocessing

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Warming & Ensuing Focus on Sustainability Brings Medical Device Reprocessing in the Spotlight. Here's Why

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

How Reprocessing Can Help?

Rising Costs of Medical Devices Drives Focus on Medical Device Reprocessing

Growing Use of Disposable Devices Spurs Popularity of Reprocessing of Single Use Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

