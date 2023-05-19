BTSE Invests in Finblox, Lists FBX Token

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, has announced its strategic investment in Finblox and the listing of the Finblox token (FBX) on its platform. This investment and listing signifies BTSE's dedication to fostering the growth and success of promising projects in the blockchain space.



Finblox is a crypto app backed by top-tier venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly and Saison Capital that allows users to earn up to 100x rewards through participation in the ecosystem of products, including trading, staking, and AI games.

The listing of FBX on the BTSE platform provides a trusted and secure trading environment for users to access FBX.

In addition to the listing, BTSE is excited to introduce several campaigns that further enhance the value and engagement for FBX token holders and traders.

BTSE’s FBX Deposit-to-Earn campaign offers participants the chance to win from a generous prize pool of 700,000 FBX tokens. By depositing at least 3,000 FBX tokens during the campaign period from May 17, 2023, 8 AM (UTC) to May 24, 2023, 8 AM (UTC), participants have the opportunity to earn additional rewards and enhance their engagement within the Finblox ecosystem.

Furthermore, BTSE is organizing the FBX Trading Competition, where users have the chance to win from a substantial prize pool of 700,000 FBX tokens. Participants must trade a minimum of 3,000 FBX tokens throughout the campaign period from May 18, 2023, 12 PM (UTC) to May 25, 2023, 12 PM (UTC) in order to qualify. This competition aims to promote liquidity and trading activity while offering participants a chance to earn attractive rewards.

Additionally, BTSE is launching a new user and referral campaign for FBX. Newly registered users can win a share of the 1.25 million FBX token prize pool by depositing or trading a minimum of 3,000 FBX tokens during the campaign period from May 17, 2023, 12 PM (UTC) to May 25, 2023, 12 PM (UTC). This campaign encourages new users to join the BTSE platform and experience the benefits of trading FBX. Meanwhile, existing BTSE users can share their referral links with their friends and the top 25 referrers during this campaign period will win a share of a 150,000 FBX token prize pool.

"We are thrilled to invest in Finblox and list FBX on our platform, supporting the growth of Finblox and its innovative approach to finance," said Henry Liu, CEO, BTSE. "BTSE is committed to driving innovation and supporting projects that shape the future of the digital asset industry."

For more information on the investment, listing, and campaigns, please visit the BTSE platform.



About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users, and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white-label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com.

