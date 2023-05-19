CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid procedure, 2023-05-26
BondsSWEDEN I/L BOND: 3111. SE0007045745. 2032-06-01

SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3114, SE0013748258, 2030-06-01

 
Bid date2023-05-26
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered volume (corresponding nominal amount)3111: 100 million SEK +/-100 million SEK

3114: 150 million SEK +/-150 million SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)3111: 100 million SEK per bid

3114: 150 million SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 10 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2023-05-30
Settlement amountTo be paid to the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system SWIFT: VPCSSESSXXX Account: 1 4948 6383 CTM BIC: RIKSSESS ALERT acronym: RIKSBANK

Stockholm, 2023-05-19

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.