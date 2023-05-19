Pulmonology Devices Market is estimated to cross worth US$ 3.8 Billion by 2033, at a growth rate of 10.3% CAGR through 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing popularity of the screening and therapeutic pulmonology devices market is expected to persist as the world's elderly population grows. This is projected to open up novel opportunities for the pulmonology devices market to grow over the forecast duration, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10.3% through 2033. In 2023, the market for pulmonology devices is anticipated to reach US$ 1.4 Billion. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.8 Billion.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overall number of cases has risen to 113,820,168, with a projection of 2,527,891 fatalities as of March 1, 2021. Over the coming years, the increasing respiratory disease challenges are projected to create significant growth possibilities in the pulmonology devices market.

Every year, the incidence of respiratory disorders such as lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and cystic fibrosis rises, fueling the market growth. As per the World Cancer Research Fund, lung cancer was one of the leading causes of death in 2018, with 2 Million new cases reported that year.



Key Takeaways:

In 2023, the global market is expected to be worth US$ 1.4 Billion.

Over the next few decades, the Indian market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%.

In 2022, North America had a revenue share of more than 32%.

Over the next few decades, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at an 8.7% CAGR.

In 2022, the segment lung cancer held a market share of 30.82%.



” As a result of the increasing prevalence of pulmonary disease, there is a greater need for cutting-edge methods for precise diagnosis and treatment. Some of the most prevalent drivers of respiratory conditions are inhaling nicotine, air pollution, and industrial and chemical pollutants, which reduce air quality and raise the geriatric population.” - says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the market's strongest competitors are making investments in studies and research (R&D) in order to facilitate the provision of an extensive selection of leather manufactured in a variety of colors and substances for a variety of applications. Companies hope to keep up with the changing environment by doing so. For instance,

Noah Medical, a California-based medical robotics startup, declared on Wednesday that it has raised $150 Million in additional financing for April 2023. Softbank Vision the fund and Prosperity7 Ventures co-led the funding initiative. The shareholders in the round included Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China, and UpHonest Capital.





FUJIFILM India revealed a collaboration with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Thoracic Oncology Disease Management Group, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, in April 2023. The collaboration intends to build an educational centre at TMC.

Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cook Medical Incorporated

Medi-Globe GmbH

Ambu A/S

Verathon, Inc

United Medical Surgical Services Ltd

Hunan Vathin

Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd

Merit Medical Systems

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Pulmonology Devices Market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product (Pulmonary Biopsy Devices, Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needles, Airway Stents, Airway Extraction Baskets, Single-Use Bronchoscopes), Indication (Lung Cancer, COPD, Foreign Body Extraction, Tracheal and Bronchial Stenosis), End User & Region.

Market by Categorization:

By Product:

Pulmonary Biopsy Devices Single- Use Biopsy Forceps Cytology Brushes Microbiology Brushes

Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needles Endobronchial Ultrasound Fine Biopsy Needles Endobronchial Ultrasound Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

Airway Stents Silicon Stents Nitinol Stents Stainless Steel Stents

Airway Extraction Baskets

Single-Use Bronchoscopes



By Indication:

Lung Cancer

COPD

Foreign Body Extraction

Tracheal and Bronchial Stenosis

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Pulmonology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



