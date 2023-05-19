Dealer Alchemist Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

LONE TREE, Colo., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist, the cutting-edge digital ad agency with a technology-first approach in automotive, announced today the appointment of Jeff Clark as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With an impressive track record of success in the automotive industry and a distinguished military career, Jeff embodies dedication, high performance, and family values.



Jeff Clark is an expert in expanding go-to-market capabilities, partner development, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relations and guiding business strategies to scale growth. His focus will be on developing explosive growth across Dealer Alchemist’s automotive segments and product verticals. He has held prestigious leadership roles, including President at Social Dealer, Chief Sales Officer at DealerOn, and senior management-level positions at Coca-Cola, Cars.com, Dealer.com and Auto-Bid Systems.

Jeff is an entrepreneur at heart, having co-founded the retail division of NewCars.com, later acquired by Classified Ventures (Cars.com). He also developed pioneering automated bid automation engines for online e-negotiations and a revenue-generating solution for distributors and retail dealers in the form of parts and accessories. He can also be credited with contributions to companies earning the esteemed Facebook Blueprint Certification and Inc. 500/5000 list recognition. Jeff's multifaceted professional DNA reflects his relentless drive for innovation and business growth.

While his professional achievements are notable, Jeff takes immense pride in his service to the United States Navy during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His commendable service to the military has significantly influenced his perspective on hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance in both personal and professional aspects of life.

Jeff's reputation extends beyond his notable career achievements; he is a distinguished speaker for esteemed organizations such as NADA, Digital Dealer, IS20G, JD Power, and numerous OEM and auto industry events. Additionally, he is a respected member of Manchester's "Who's Who of Executives and Industry Leaders." Outside of work, Jeff supports various charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society, the PaulieStrong Foundation, Ellie's Hats, and Toys for Tots, among others, being in service and giving back to the community.

"Welcoming Jeff Clark to our team marks a significant moment in our company's history. Jeff and I have always been aligned in our integrity and fundamental values, sharing a foundation with our time spent inside dealerships. With Jeff's insurmountable drive, focus, and industry relationships, we look forward to growing and helping more dealers protect their ad spend while increasing profitability. We understand that technology is the future, and dealers want transparency when it comes to eliminating waste and gaining market share," said Shean Kirin, Dealer Alchemist’s Founder and CEO.

About Dealer Alchemist:

Dealer Alchemist is a highly reputable digital advertising agency that leverages advanced technology to achieve exceptional results. With over 80 years of combined experience in auto retailing and marketing, the Dealer Alchemist team has a deep understanding of the automotive industry and has helped numerous clients achieve their sales goals with their core focus of high-quality conversions, increased market share, and customer retention through innovative, smart technology solutions. Dealer Alchemist, believes in the importance of transparency and builds trust with dealer-partners through clear communication and measurable results, they are committed to optimizing every dollar spent to ensure maximum value. For more information, please visit our website at DealerAlchemist.com .

