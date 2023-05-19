Digital Dentistry Materials & Systems Market on Track to Cross USD 13.7 Bn by 2031, Propelled by a Strong 14.3% CAGR – Global Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global digital dentistry materials & systems market reached US$ 2.9 billion by 2020. The digital dentistry materials and systems market is expected to grow to US$ 13.7 billion by 2031.



Improved efficiency and seamless dental workflows are expected to improve the production of dental models and improve their precision, smoothness, and efficiency. Therefore, technological advancements are driving the global market for digital dentistry. As the market value potential of dental 3D printers increases, the need for improved quality and reliability increases, thereby keeping the average selling price stable for the foreseeable future.

There has been an increase in the use of computer-aided dental restorations over the past few years. Dental practices, dental laboratories, or production centers generally have access to CAD/CAM procedures. The use of CAD/CAM technology in dental restoration design and manufacture has many advantages, including the ability to manufacture in an industrial setting and to control defects.



New production techniques and treatment concepts will be developed as a result of continuous advances in computer hardware and software, which will result in further reductions in costs. The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study estimated that dental caries was the most prevalent oral disease, afflicting a large number of people worldwide.



Key Findings of the Market Report

Increasing dental visits among adults and children is likely to drive the dental equipment market.

In 2031, the systems segment will hold a significant share of the market for digital dentistry materials and systems.

Digital dentistry materials & systems will benefit from the proliferation of the Internet of Medical Things.

The additive manufacturing industry is dominating the dental materials and systems market.

Digital dentistry materials & systems companies are investing in R&D to develop 3D printed chairside dental models that can be consulted by dentists after virtual designing has been completed.



Global Digital Dentistry Materials & Systems: Growth Drivers



With the increasing incidence of common dental problems such as decay, dental caries, tooth loss, malocclusion, and periodontal disease in the world and a greater emphasis on aesthetics, dental implants, bridges, and dentures are becoming increasingly popular.

In medical and dental settings, digital dentistry has become increasingly accepted by technicians and clinicians. A significant advance in digital hardware has enabled dentists to design dental prosthetics, including implants, abutments, crowns, and bridges with the assistance of a computer rather than using traditional hand tools.

With the growing demand for customization, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Customizing prosthetics can reduce time and improve accuracy since they can be adapted to specific needs. With the aid of new technologies, high-quality dental products can be developed economically with an insignificant amount of labor.



Global Digital Dentistry Materials & Systems: Regional Landscape

North America accounts for the highest market share. The American population and Canadians are becoming more aware of the importance of dental care due to an increased awareness of oral health.

North America's CAD/CAM systems market is further boosted by extensive research and development activities.

Increasing geriatric populations and the prevalence of oral disorders contribute to the growth of the market in the United States.

With rising unhealthy eating habits and resulting oral disorders among the population in the Asia Pacific region, the market for digital dentistry materials & systems will see a relatively high growth rate

The European region is expected to witness significant growth in dental practices and hospitals due to technological advancements and the existence of leading companies.



Global Digital Dentistry Materials & System Market: Key Players

There are a number of vendors representing a majority of the global market, which is fragmented. Many companies spend a considerable amount of time and money on product development. Among the key strategies adopted by leading companies are mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio expansion.

A wide range of factors has been considered in this digital dentistry materials and systems market analysis, including company overviews, financial analysis, product portfolios, and industry segments.

In April 2023, Chamlion announced the completion of its B-round investment of 236 million yuan. Vertex Ventures China led this round followed by Zhencheng Capital, 3H Health, and Taihe Capital as financial advisors. As the company continues to establish itself as a leader in the field of dental digitalization, the fundraising will mainly be put toward expanding the company's overseas business as well as promoting and upgrading its existing product line.

announced the completion of its B-round investment of 236 million yuan. Vertex Ventures China led this round followed by Zhencheng Capital, 3H Health, and Taihe Capital as financial advisors. As the company continues to establish itself as a leader in the field of dental digitalization, the fundraising will mainly be put toward expanding the company's overseas business as well as promoting and upgrading its existing product line. In April 2023, SprintRay Inc. announced a partnership with Braces On Demand, a platform for printing orthodontic fixed appliances in the office. The purpose of the partnership is to offer orthodontic practices automated, end-to-end 3D printing solutions to make patients' treatments faster and more productive. The orthodontic community, allowing manual procedures to be automated and repeated, has quickly adopted 3D printing technology.

Global Digital Dentistry Materials & Systems Market: Segmentation

Product

System Dental 3D Printers CAD/CAM systems Laboratory-based CAD/CAM Systems Tooth shade System 2D & 3D Dental Imaging Device Intraoral Scanners Others

Material Metals Ceramic Composite Resins Others





End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Material by Product

Metals Chairside CAD/CAM Systems Lab CAD/CAM Systems Dental 3D Printers

Ceramics Chairside CAD/CAM Systems Lab CAD/CAM Systems Dental 3D Printers

Composite Resins Chairside CAD/CAM Systems Lab CAD/CAM Systems Dental 3D Printers

Others Chairside CAD/CAM Systems Lab CAD/CAM Systems Dental 3D Printers



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



