DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MAY 15 TO MAY 19, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 15 to May 19, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/05/2023FR001045120314 800 19,3796XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/05/2023FR001045120353 500 19,1120XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/05/2023FR001045120331 000 19,0100CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/05/2023FR001045120320 127 18,9933XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/05/2023FR00104512032 141 18,9581CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/05/2023FR00104512031 250 19,4078XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/05/2023FR00104512031 209 19,8701XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

