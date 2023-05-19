English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 15 TO MAY 19, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 15 to May 19, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/05/2023 FR0010451203 14 800 19,3796 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/05/2023 FR0010451203 53 500 19,1120 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/05/2023 FR0010451203 31 000 19,0100 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/05/2023 FR0010451203 20 127 18,9933 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/05/2023 FR0010451203 2 141 18,9581 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/05/2023 FR0010451203 1 250 19,4078 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/05/2023 FR0010451203 1 209 19,8701 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

