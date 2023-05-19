Cleanroom Technology Market Set to Achieve USD 9.7 Billion Revenue by 2032 with 7.6% CAGR – TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Cleanroom Technology Market stood at US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2032 growing at a 7.6% CAGR.



A clean room is a closed space that is kept clean in order to prevent contamination during various procedures. It can be used in the creation of new medical technology or for research and development. Bio-safety cabinets, laminar airflow systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, fan filter units, air diffusers and showers, and high efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters constitute some of the equipment utilized to preserve these environmental conditions in the cleanroom.

Rise in set up of cleanroom facilities is anticipated to lead to market growth for cleanroom technologies worldwide. A facility was established by Sorrel Medical in July 2020 to support the scalability of its production. The firm creates and produces wearable medicine delivery systems, such as smart inhalers from its wearable medication delivery systems



Usage of cleanrooms has increased in the healthcare industry majorly due to rise in demand to increase the reliability and effectiveness of various therapeutics and medications worldwide. Additionally, increase in awareness about the health and safety of employees and other environmental issues contribute to the adoption of cleanroom technology.

A major factor in the market development is the adoption of favorable regulations and guidelines governing the use of cleanroom technology across the healthcare industry. Additionally, advent of biologics is anticipated to drive market demand for cleanrooms throughout the healthcare sector. As a result of improvements in medical technology and increased need for sterilized pharmaceutical compositions, demand for cleanrooms is expected to increase.

Key Findings of Market Report

The consumables segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. The segment held major share of 54.1% of the market in 2022. Leading factor contributing to the segment's substantial market share is constant usage of consumables and booming sales of cleanroom supplies, notably gloves.



The pharmaceutical end-use segment held leading market share in 2021. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the global industry, with 40.3% share in 2021. Rise in demand for cleanroom technology is due to stringent regulations overseeing the approval of pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical production requires less particulate matter in the air.



Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in healthcare facility construction and surge in government awareness initiatives are anticipated to boost the cleanroom technology industry growth. Cleanroom usage in the semiconductor manufacturing sector has increased on a global scale. Currently, semiconductor manufacturers can regulate a range of crucial particle contamination control factors, such as humidity, temperature, and pressure. Among the pollutants are airborne microbes and chemical fumes.



Due to the stringent existence of healthcare regulations, cleanrooms have been highly sought after, especially for the healthcare business. These recommendations place a strong emphasis on the necessity of lowering the risk of cross-contamination between staff and patients, which is one of the primary objectives of cleanroom technology. Additionally, equipment manufacturers are enhancing HEPA filters' functionality. Innovations in nanotechnology manufacturing have also benefitted the cleanroom technology sector.



Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate owing to tremendous improvements in the semiconductor manufacturing industry in the past few years. The lucrative biotech and pharmaceutical sectors in several countries in the region have quickly embraced cleanroom technology. Cleanrooms are in particularly high demand in the biologics sector. As healthcare costs rise, the Asia Pacific cleanroom technology market is anticipated to expand.



Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Key Competitors

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Exyte AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Clean Air Products

Illinois Tool works

Labcnco Corporation

Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

End-use Type

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Device Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

