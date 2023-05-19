TGT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Target Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: August 18, 2021 to May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Target Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Target’s difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods was far worse than the Company had represented; (ii) Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) Target’s inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target’s practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target’s inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Target you have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

