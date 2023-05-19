MuratiAI Revolutionizes Anime Creation with Successful Token Launch and Exclusive Listing on BitMart

London, UK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuratiAI is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of MuratiAI's token ($MURATIAI) launch on May 16 at 3 PM, exceeding all expectations by reaching over 10X. This achievement was fueled by the overwhelming response following the successful presale on PapaSale on May 15 at 5 PM UTC. The MuratiAI team is excited to capitalize on this momentum as they continue to make waves in the crypto and anime communities.

BitMart, a leading digital asset trading platform, has chosen to list MuratiAI and facilitate trading in the MURATIAI/USDT trading pair. The listing details are as follows:

Deposit Start Time: May 21, 2023, 11:00 PM UTC

Trading Start Time: May 22, 2023, 11:00 AM UTC





The primary listing on BitMart marks an important milestone for MuratiAI, providing increased accessibility and liquidity to its growing community of anime enthusiasts and content creators. Furthermore, the project has several upcoming exchange listings that are expected to propel MuratiAI to new heights.

MuratiAI revolutionizing the AI and Anime industry

MuratiAI, the first advanced anime-focused Platform web and Telegram bot, is revolutionizing the creation of anime-style images and videos using cutting-edge AI technology. With the rising popularity of anime and related content, there is an increasing demand for high-quality visuals. However, the production of such content often requires significant time and effort, limiting accessibility and hindering creativity.

By harnessing the power of advanced machine learning algorithms, MuratiAI enables users to generate anime-style images and videos with exceptional fidelity and realism. The platform caters to anime enthusiasts and content creators, providing them with an immersive experience to express their creativity and connect with like-minded individuals. With MuratiAI, users can easily create their own unique characters, scenes, and storylines, bringing their imagination to life.

"We aim to revolutionize how people create images and videos by leveraging advanced AI technology," said the MuratiAI team. "Our platform merges AI, meme culture, and Anime to create something truly revolutionary. It's the perfect blend to spark innovation and redefine the boundaries of content creation."

MuratiAI is dedicated to making image and video generation faster and more accessible than ever before. Their goal is to become the go-to tool for users who require high-quality visuals in a short amount of time. By streamlining the creative process, MuratiAI empowers not only anime enthusiasts but also creatives, marketers, and professionals to generate images and videos efficiently.

"We believe that MuratiAI is the project of the year, and we invite everyone to join us on this remarkable journey," added the team. "Together, we can make a significant impact and revolutionize the anime and blockchain industries. Stay tuned for some BIG news coming your way in the coming days!"

To learn more about MuratiAI and participate in the project, please visit the official website at https://muratiai.com/ . Stay updated by following MuratiAI on social media platforms.

Disclaimer:

