Tactive Advisors selects FamilyWealth™ Platform

DALLAS, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Automation (“FTA”) announced today that Tactive Advisors has licensed FTA’s UniFi core banking and WealthTech applications that will be used as the technology infrastructure for the Tactive WealthTech Platform. The partnership enables Tactive to further develop their technology strategy of a unified wealth management platform to include insurance, banking, and alternative solutions that offers a holistic financial services platform to its financial advisor partners and their clients. The FinTech Automation Infrastructure-as-a-Service will be the foundation of the Tactive Platform to assist their advisors truly compete in a financial services market increasingly dominated by larger financial institutions.



David Joon Park, Founder and CEO of FinTech Automation said, “Independent financial advisors have always done a good job of offering high-touch service to their clients but have been incapable of offering a combined banking and wealth management solution while maintaining their ability to remain independent. With the Tactive platform, it will create a formidable holistic financial services platform their advisors can harness to offer truly unbiased financial solutions to solve client needs.”

Joe Gissy, Founder and CEO of Tactive, added, “The Tactive Platform was specifically designed to support advisors through a comprehensive tech stack enabling them to scale their business, and by incorporating FinTech Automation’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service, we will continue to disrupt the current financial advisory space and lead in the new evolution in WealthTech.”

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is a Dallas-based Fintech as-a-Service and Infrastructure as-a-Service platform that enables digital transformation for financial institutions. The Platform consists of FTA’s proprietary UniFi Banking, Trust, and Wealth Management core, UniFi 13 micro-service-based applications, AccelerationCloud middleware application, ModernRails payments network for card issuance, payments, deposits, and payments gateway, and FamilyWealth our suite of WealthTech applications. The FinTech Automation Platform is uniquely built for banks, FinTechs, and financial institutions offering bank sponsorship, Banking as-a-Service (BaaS), AdviserTech, and embedded finance.

www.FinTechAutomation.com

About Tactive

Founded in 2021, Strategy Marketplace, dba Tactive, is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with an award-winning WealthTech platform. Its mission is to level the financial playing field by giving advisors an integrated comprehensive financial service platform to serve their clients individual and business needs. Tactive was named winner of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Digital Advisors in the “Robo” category. They were also named to the 2023 WealthTech Top 100 and nominated in 2022 for top TAMP platform from the Wealth Management Industry Awards.

www.tactivewealth.com

