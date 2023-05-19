ACWA Supports Newsom’s Leadership on Streamlining the Delivery of Critical Infrastructure Projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s leadership on streamlining the delivery of critical infrastructure projects throughout the state.



The Governor today signed an Executive Order and his Administration is posting budget trailer bills aimed at streamlining the delivery of critical projects, including water infrastructure projects.

“ACWA applauds the Governor’s leadership today in announcing actions aimed at streamlining the delivery of infrastructure projects - actions which will help ensure critical water infrastructure projects are built at the pace and scale needed to respond to the growing impacts of climate change.

“ACWA members have been on the front lines of preparing for a changing climate through continued investments in critical water infrastructure. That’s why ACWA has made permit streamlining a priority issue. Permit decisions can and must be made more efficiently, while protecting the environment.”

