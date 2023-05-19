Global Barcode Printer Market Size To Worth USD 11.06 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.9%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Barcode Printer Market Size is to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2022 to USD 11.06 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

A barcode printer is a specialized printer designed to print barcodes onto labels or tags. The printer uses a thermal printing process to apply heat to the label or tag, causing the barcode image to be produced. Barcode printers are used in a variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, to create labels that can be read by barcode scanners to quickly and accurately identify products or track inventory. There are different types of barcode printers available, including desktop printers, industrial printers, and mobile printers, each with its own set of features and capabilities to meet the specific needs of different businesses.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for barcode printer market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the barcode printer market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the barcode printer market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 124 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Barcode Printer Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Desktop Printers, Mobile Printers, and Industrial Printers), By Technology (Thermal transfer, Direct Transfer, Laser, Impact, and Inkjet), By End-User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Government, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032 "

Desktop printers are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Based on product, the global barcode printer market is segmented into desktop printers, mobile printers, and industrial printers. The desktop printers’ segment in the barcode printer market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for cost-effective and space-efficient printing solutions. Desktop printers are compact in size, making them ideal for small and medium-sized businesses that have limited space for large printers. Additionally, the ease of use and low maintenance requirements of desktop printers have also made them a popular choice among businesses. Moreover, the increasing adoption of desktop printers in the retail, healthcare, and hospitality industries for product labeling, patient identification, and guest check-in is expected to further boost the growth of the desktop printers’ segment in the barcode printer market.

The manufacturing segment held the largest market share with more than 32.5% in 2022.

Based on end-user, the global barcode printer market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, government, and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing demand for barcode labels for inventory management, asset tracking, and quality control. Barcode printers are widely used in the manufacturing industry to improve operational efficiency and reduce errors by providing accurate and timely information. Additionally, the growing adoption of automation and digitization in the manufacturing sector has further boosted the demand for barcode printers for efficient supply chain management.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the barcode printer market due to the increasing adoption of automation and digitization across various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The rise of e-commerce and online shopping in the region has also led to an increased demand for barcode printers for efficient logistics management and order fulfilment. Moreover, the growing government initiatives to improve supply chain efficiency and the increasing focus on product traceability and identification are expected to further boost the demand for barcode printers in the region. Additionally, the presence of key market players and the availability of cost-effective solutions are also expected to contribute to the growth of the barcode printer market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global barcode printer market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Datamax-O'Neil Corporation, Printronix Auto ID, Brother Industries, Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Godex International Co., Ltd., Brady Corporation, and Cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global barcode printer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Barcode Printer Market, By Product

Desktop Printers

Mobile Printers

Industrial Printers

Barcode Printer Market, By Technology

Thermal transfer

Direct Transfer

Laser

Impact

Inkjet

Barcode Printer Market, By End-User

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others

Barcode Printer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



