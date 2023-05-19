Global Cognitive Robotics Market Size To Worth USD 26.04 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 18.6%

New York, United States , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cognitive Robotics Market Size is to grow from USD 4.73 billion in 2022 to USD 26.04 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Cognitive robotics is a field that combines robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop machines capable of performing complex tasks by mimicking human cognitive abilities such as perception, reasoning, decision-making, and learning. These machines can sense and analyze data from the environment, recognize patterns, and adapt their behavior to changing situations. Cognitive robotics has applications in various fields, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, and aims to create robots that can interact with humans in a more natural and intuitive way, opening up new possibilities for collaboration between humans and machines.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for cognitive robotics market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the cognitive robotics market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the cognitive robotics market.

Global Cognitive Robotics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Learning Type (Motor Babble, Imitation, and Knowledge Acquisition), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Commercial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

The motor babbling segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Based on learning type, the global cognitive robotics market is segmented into motor babble, imitation, and knowledge acquisition. The motor babbling segment is predicted to experience significant growth due to its ability to provide accurate output patterns through the correlation of motor movements and feedback. With the increasing demand for cognitive robotics in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment, the adoption of motor babble is expected to rise. Additionally, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies are further fueling the growth of this segment, enabling more sophisticated motor output patterns to be generated. As a result, the motor babbling segment is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years, driving the overall growth of the cognitive robotics market.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the global cognitive robotics market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, commercial, and others. The automotive industry is predicted to experience significant growth due to various factors such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and government regulations. With the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor-based systems is expected to rise. Additionally, the growing popularity of ride-sharing and car-sharing services is expected to boost the demand for automotive vehicles.

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the Cognitive Robotics market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of cognitive robotics solutions in healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Additionally, the region has a well-developed industrial infrastructure and a strong presence of major players in the robotics and artificial intelligence industries. Moreover, the European Union's focus on investing in research and development activities to drive innovation is expected to boost the development of new and advanced cognitive robotics technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global cognitive robotics market include IBM Corporation, ABB Ltd., CognitiveScale Inc., Kuka AG, Blue River Technology, Intel Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Hanson Robotics Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Universal Robots, Vicarious Inc., Google LLC, CloudMinds Technology Inc., SoftBank Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Robotics Plus Ltd., Neura Robotics, and Carbon Robotics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cognitive robotics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cognitive Robotics Market, By Learning Type

Motor Babble

Imitation

Knowledge Acquisition

Cognitive Robotics Market, By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Others

Cognitive Robotics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



