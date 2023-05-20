FIRST REPUBLIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against First Republic Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against First Republic Bank (“First Republic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired First Republic securities between January 14, 2021 and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 23, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants: (1) misrepresented the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position; (2) understated the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic’s business model; (3) misrepresented the strength of the Company’s ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments; (4) misrepresented the diversity of the Company’s deposit funding base; and (5) misrepresented the Company’s ability to generate NII growth and maintain stable NIM. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

