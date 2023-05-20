Flash News: OKX Wallet Lists Love Hate Inu on its Decentralized Exchange, Launches Trading Competition and Teams Up with Satori

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 20, 2023.

OKX Wallet - DEX Celebrates the Listing of Love Hate Inu (LHINU) with Trading Competition

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that Love Hate Inu (LHINU) has been listed on its decentralized exchange (DEX). The meme coin began trading on OKX Wallet - DEX at 14:00 (UTC) on May 19, following the launch of the LHINU/USDT spot pair on OKX at 10:00 (UTC) on the same day. LHINU withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on May 20. For further details, click here .

To celebrate its new listing, OKX Wallet - DEX has launched a new trading competition, offering users a chance to win a share of a prize pool worth USD$20,000 in LHINU. Each day, the top 20 participants with the highest trading volume will win a share of USD$2,000 in LHINU; this will continue for a period of seven days. In addition, 55 lucky users will receive an airdrop of USD$100 worth of LHINU at the end of the campaign. 50 users who complete this gleam task will be airdropped USD$10 worth of LHINU. The trading competition began on May 19 at 22:00 (GMT+8) and ends on May 26 at 22:00 (GMT+8). For further details, click here.

OKX Wallet - DEX is a multi- and cross-chain decentralized exchange that empowers users with the most optimal token swap rates within a transparent, private and secure trading environment. It supports 10+ chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Tron, etc.

LHINU is a vote-to-earn utility meme coin that fuels Love Hate Inu , which claims to be the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology. The platform combines its custom-built stake-to-earn and vote-to-earn mechanisms to incentivize participation.

OKX Wallet Teams Up with Satori, a Decentralized Derivatives Platform

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with Satori, a decentralized derivatives platform that features an “off-chain aggregation and on-chain settlement” design, combining the security and transparency of a DEX with the speed and usability of a centralized exchange. Through this partnership, users can deposit and withdraw funds directly in USDT via Satori's platform.

