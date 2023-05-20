Environmental Sensor Market Size to Hit USD 2.1 Billion at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Environmental Sensor Market Information by Product, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Market could thrive at a rate of 10.2% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032

Environmental Sensor Market Overview

The environmental sensor market refers to the industry that produces sensors and systems that can detect, monitor and analyze environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality, gas concentration, water quality, and more. Environmental sensors are used in various industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and more.

One driver for the environmental sensor market is the increasing demand for air quality monitoring. With rising air pollution levels, particularly in urban areas, the demand for environmental sensors that can detect and measure air quality is increasing. These sensors can provide real-time data on pollutants such as particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, enabling individuals, businesses, and governments to take action to reduce pollution levels and improve air quality. The growing adoption of smart cities and the need for sustainable infrastructure is also driving the demand for environmental sensors to monitor and manage various environmental parameters.

Environmental Sensor Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Environmental Sensor industry include

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Sensirion AG

OMRON Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Raritan Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Schneider Electric

STMicroelectronics

IDT

AVTECH

Analog Devices

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Apogee Instruments

TE Connectivity

NuWave Sensors

Elichens

Aclima

Breeze Technologies

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increasing Government Initiatives Key Market Drivers Demand for Reliable, High-Performance, and Low-Cost Sensors

September 2022

Sensirion released the STS4xA digital temperature sensor series designed for automotive applications, featuring an advanced onboard diagnosis system for automated optical inspection

April 2022

AMS introduced a green laser diode that is brighter, more reliable, and more cost-effective than red lasers, making it a viable alternative for applications such as leveling, scanning, biosciences, and dot projection

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the Environmental Sensor market is the increasing need for air quality monitoring due to rising concerns over environmental pollution. Environmental sensors can be used to measure various air pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone, among others, providing valuable data for air quality management and pollution control.

Market Restraints:

A major restraint for the market is the high cost associated with environmental sensors, which limits their adoption in various applications, particularly in developing countries. The cost of advanced sensors with high accuracy and sensitivity can be prohibitive, and this could hinder market growth in some regions where cost is a significant factor. Additionally, complex installation and maintenance requirements of environmental sensors can also act as a restraint for the market, particularly in remote or inaccessible locations

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the environmental sensor market in various ways. On the one hand, the pandemic has increased awareness of the importance of environmental monitoring and control, which has driven the demand for environmental sensors. On the other hand, the pandemic has caused disruptions in the supply chain and production of environmental sensors, which has led to delays and shortages in some cases.

The pandemic has increased the demand for environmental sensors, particularly in healthcare facilities, public spaces, and workplaces, where monitoring air quality and other environmental factors is essential to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of monitoring and controlling indoor air quality, as people spend more time indoors due to social distancing measures.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The product in the market includes Temperature, Pressure, Water Quality, Chemical, Smoke, and Humidity.

By End-User

By End-user the segment includes Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Government

Regional Insights



In North America, the growth of the environmental sensor market can be attributed to the increasing demand for environmental monitoring in various industries, such as healthcare, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Additionally, government initiatives to address environmental concerns, such as air pollution and climate change, are expected to boost the demand for environmental sensors in the region. Further, in Europe, the growth of the environmental sensor market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart cities, which require the use of environmental sensors for monitoring air quality, noise pollution, and other environmental parameters. The European Union has set ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy, which is expected to drive the demand for environmental sensors in the region.

Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, the growth of the environmental sensor market is driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. These countries are also experiencing increasing concerns related to air pollution and water contamination, which are expected to boost the demand for environmental sensors.

