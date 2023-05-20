TURKCORP launches new crypto exchange Turkex to give investors more options across the MENA area

Ankara, Turkey, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TURKCORP, a leading hedge fund & management firm, has announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency exchange based in Ankara, Turkey. The new exchange, named Turkex, will offer a reliable and secure platform for buying and selling a variety of cryptocurrencies at the lowest possible fees.

The launch of Turkex comes as the demand for cryptocurrency trading continues to grow in the region and traditional investment avenues such as stocks and real estate experience a slump. The new exchange will leverage Turkcorp’s experience in finance and technology to offer a trader-focused platform that facilitates them by ensuring high liquidity, fair trade prices, and low trading fees.

Talking to the media, the founder of the company Türküm, estimated to be worth around $40 million, said, "Turkcorp is excited to be at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry that can rightfully be termed as the future of finance. We have been consulting with clients for a while now and, after conducting our due diligence, have designed the exchange to meet the needs of both novice and experienced traders. We believe this will provide a much-needed platform for secure cryptocurrency trading in Turkey, Europe, and the MENA region."

The exchange will offer trading in all the popular cryptocurrencies along with a range of advanced trading tools and features to help traders make informed decisions. These include real-time market data, charting tools, and different order execution methods.

The company has already committed significant funds to support the development and marketing of the new exchange. They have hired top talent who understand UI and UX to create a world-class trading experience.

Türküm went on to add, "We see a lot of potential in the cryptocurrency market and believe this exchange will play a vital role in advancing the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Turkey and beyond."

The exchange is set to launch in the coming weeks, and early users can express their interest with early registration by visiting their website.

About the company

TURKCORP was founded by serial entrepreneur Enes Türküm Yüksel. His investment and consulting business specializes in helping companies form government relations between entities & individuals as well as handle the legal basis for everything financial & crypto related. They also help manage talented individuals/groups & high-potential entities & businesses as well as assist with citizenships & residencies throughout the globe. Moreover, they have other ventures that run under their various subsidiaries, such as Turkex & Turks & Co.

