Sleeving Machines Market is set to hit US$ 4.1 Billion by 2033 on growing Demand for Highly Versatile Packaging among Food Firms | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the sleeving machines market is estimated to generate revenues worth US$ 2.9 Billion. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. The sleeving machines market is driven by several factors, including automated processes and 360° branding with HD-quality images that can also display essential product information.



Sleeving machines can be used for a wide range of substrate products, including bottles, jars, and cans. They can also be used for other types of containers that come in various materials, as well as shapes and sizes.

The high versatility of applications renders sleeve packaging an appealing option for consumers who manufacture multiple products. This type of packaging is also ideal for those who require a packaging or labeling solution that can be applied to different packaging types.

New machines can make use of materials that offer protection from external factors such as moisture, light, and oxygen. They can help to deliver extra protection to the contents and prevent them from spoiling.

They can help preserve the quality and freshness of the product, particularly for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products. An increasing number of machines are also being designed to utilize more sustainable films. They possess recyclable or renewable materials, which are further expected to provide a greener aspect to the market.

Stretch sleeve labeling machines are anticipated to gain high popularity in the global market. These machines utilize an unorthodox approach to apply labels to products.

Instead of using heat to shrink a sleeve label, stretch labeling machines stretch a label to conform to the shape of the product. This creates a high-quality label that conforms to the shape of the product to ensure a more seamless and attractive finish.

Stretch sleeve labeling machines can also be an economical solution to label products. They require less material than traditional shrink-sleeve labeling.

They can hence eliminate the need for heat tunnels for the sleeving process. This also reduces the cost of labelling by a significant margin, further driving demand for sleeving machines.

Though the automotive sector takes up a small share of the global sleeving machines industry, it is predicted to be one of the fastest-growing end-use segments during the forecast period. Sleeving machines are commonly used in this sector to apply sleeves to cables, wires, car batteries, and shock absorbers. They can promote brand image and provide display safety information while protecting the content from abrasion & impact.

Key Takeaways:

The global sleeving machines industry witnessed an average CAGR of around 1.9% from 2018 to 2022.

The United States sleeving machines industry is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 857.2 Million by 2033, expanding 1.4 times its current size.

By 2033, China's sleeving machines industry is expected to account for 14% of the total value share.

The food & beverage industry by end-use is predicted to expand 1.3 times its current market size during the evaluation period.

By automation type, the automatic segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 342.7 Million during the assessment period.



“Sleeving machine manufacturers can create new opportunities by focusing on seamless integration with other packaging equipment. Offering compatibility with filling machines, capping machines, and labeling machines allow them to provide complete packaging solutions. This integration streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and enhances customer satisfaction.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The sleeving machines market has a highly competitive landscape, with the rising number of players striving for a large share. Several significant participants in this industry include Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc., Advanced Dynamics Ltd., Cama Group, Sleeve Technology BV, PDC International Corporation, Graphic Packaging International, American Film & Machinery, and Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., among others.

Key players are spending money on research & development projects to make unique products that have quicker turnaround times. They are aiming to offer better effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. In order to fulfil changing demands, they are also focusing on expanding their product lines and bolstering their distribution networks.

Strategic partnerships and affiliations with other businesses are becoming more common in the industry. These are allowing firms to capitalize on one another's strengths and increase their market share.

Leading firms would use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their position in the market and get access to new areas. In emerging markets, particularly in countries such as China and India, the sleeving machines sector is expanding.

Key players are creating local manufacturing facilities and bolstering their distribution networks to strengthen their position. To achieve a competitive advantage, they are concentrating on providing clients with cost-effective solutions.

For instance,

Krones offers a range of packaging machinery, including sleeve labeling machines. They have introduced various sleeve machine models designed for different packaging formats and production speeds.

Sacmi specializes in providing integrated solutions for the packaging industry, including sleeve labeling machines. The company’s machines are known for their high-speed capabilities and precision application.

Get More Valuable Insights into Sleeving Machines Market Study

In a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the sleeving machines market has been segmented into automation (automatic, semi-automatic, manual), machine type (shrink sleeve labeling machine, stretch sleeve labeling machine, roll-fed labeling machine, tamper-evident banding machine, heat tunnel machine), end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, chemicals, automotive, other industrial), and region.

Market Outlook by Category:

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual



By Machine Type:

Shrink Sleeve Labeling Machine

Stretch Sleeve Labeling Machine

Roll-fed Labeling Machine

Tamper-evident Banding Machine

Heat Tunnel Machine



By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemicals

Automotive

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

East Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific

