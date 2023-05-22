Global Cat Litter Market is Predicted to Surpass a Revenue of US$ 9 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6% | Expert Analysis from our team at Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cat litter market is predicted to be valued at US$ 5 Billion in 2023 and US$ 9 Billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the cat litter market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%.



The cat litter market is continuously evolving, presenting both lucrative opportunities and emerging trends. Among the significant opportunity, lies in the development and promotion of sustainable and eco-friendly cat litter options. With increasing consumer awareness of the environmental impact, there is a growing demand for biodegradable, compostable, and renewable cat litter materials. Brands that invest in research and development to create innovative, eco-conscious products have the potential to gain a competitive edge.

A promising trend in the cat litter market is the incorporation of advanced technologies. Smart litter boxes equipped with sensors and automatic cleaning mechanisms are gaining popularity among pet owners. These high-tech solutions offer convenience and improved hygiene, providing real-time insights into a cat's litter box usage and health monitoring. Companies that invest in developing smart litter box systems and associated software applications can tap into this expanding market segment.

The rise of e-commerce platforms and online pet supply retailers has opened up new distribution channels for cat litter brands. Direct-to-consumer models allow companies to reach a wider audience and establish a stronger brand presence. The subscription-based services for cat litter delivery have gained traction, offering convenience and cost savings for consumers.

The cat litter market is also witnessing increased customization options. Brands are developing litter formulas specifically tailored to address common feline issues such as dust allergies, sensitive paws, or tracking problems. This personalization caters to the diverse needs of pet owners, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The partnerships and collaborations with animal shelters, rescue organizations, and veterinary clinics can provide an opportunity for cat litter brands to contribute to the welfare of cats in need.

Key Takeaways:

The cat litter market is expected to witness a 6.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to the increasing number of private-label brands.

Based on their life stage, adult cats are projected to account for a significant revenue share of 78% by 2033.

The medium price range of US$ 10 to US$ 20 is anticipated to dominate the market with a share of 35.2% by the end of 2033.

Unscented cat litter is forecasted to experience a 5.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

United States and Canada Cat Litter Market is expected to hit US$ 2461.3 Million by the forecast period of 2033 end at a CAGR of 4.8%

Online retailers are expected to contribute more than 10% of the revenue share by 2033.

“The cat litter market is highly competitive, with leading brands focusing on odor control, clumping, and eco-friendliness. Natural and biodegradable alternatives are gaining traction, while private label brands provide cost-effective options”, - remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Cat Litter market?

The cat litter market is a highly competitive industry with numerous players vying for market share. Leading brands such as Purina (Nestle SA), Dr Elsey’s Cat Products dominate the market, offering a wide range of options to cater to different consumer preferences. These brands emphasize features like odor control, clumping ability, and eco-friendliness to attract customers. There is also a growing trend towards natural and biodegradable cat litter, with companies like ökocat and Feline Pine gaining traction. Private-label brands offered by retailers also compete in this space, providing cost-effective alternatives. With pet ownership on the rise, the cat litter market is expected to remain fiercely competitive in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market:

Purina (Nestle SA)

Kent Pet Group

Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products

Church & Dwight Co.

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH

dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG

Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight)

The Clorox Company

Mars Incorporated

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh + Co KG

H. von Gimborn GmbH.

Gruppo Laviosa Minerals Srl.

Tolsa Company

Recent Developments in the Cat Litter Industry:

In April 2023, the veterinary realm awaits thrilling advancements as Nestlé Purina PetCare Global Research joins forces with Texas A&M University's School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, exploring the uncharted territories of pet microbiome health.



More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the cat litter market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the cat litter market, the report is segmented on the basis of By Product Type (Clumping and Non-Clumping), By Material Type (Clay, Silica, Plant Fibers, Pine, Paper/Wood, Walnut, Corn and Others (wheat, Grass, Pea fibers, etc.), By Life Stage (Adult and Kitten, By Nature (Natural and Conventional, By Type (Scented/ Fragrance and Unscented/ Without Fragrance), By Brand Type (Prestige Brands, Mass Brands and Private Label, By Form Type (Clay, Fine Litter, Coarse Litter, Silica, Fine Litter, Coarse Litter, Plant Fibers, Fine Litter, Coarse Litter), Price Range (US$5-US$10, US$10-US$20 and Above US$20), Sales Channel (Direct Sales Channel, Indirect Sales Channel, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Pet Care Centers, Pet Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Discount Stores and Drug Stores), across 5 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Clumping

Non-Clumping

By Material Type:

Clay

Silica

Plant Fibers

Pine

Paper/Wood

Walnut

Corn

Others (wheat, Grass, Pea fibers, etc.)

By Life Stage:

Adult

Kitten

By Nature:

Natural

Conventional

By Type:

Scented/ Fragrance

Unscented/ Without Fragrance

By Brand Type:

Prestige Brands

Mass Brands and Private Label

By Form Type:

Clay

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter

Silica

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter

Plant Fibers

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter



By Price Range:

US$ 5 to US$ 10

US$ 10 to US$ 20

Above US$ 20



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Pet Care Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Discount Stores

Drug Stores



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Consumer Product Domain:

Cat litter is the second major area of concern for cat owners after cat food. Cats are the second largest segment in domestic pets after dogs in terms of population.

The cat litter boxes market is expected to grow to a valuation of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 3.25 Billion in 2033.

The natural cat litter products market has seen a consistent growth trajectory in the past decade and is expected to continue growing despite the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis as the major drivers will continue to be favorable.

The United States & Canada cat litter market industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,536.5 Million in 2023. It is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,461.3 Million by 2033.

Cat scratchers and trees market is anticipated to generate US$ 413.2 Million in 2022 and US$ 641.6 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global pet furniture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032.

Flooring and carpet manufacturers are focusing on leveraging opportunities in the automotive, industrial, aviation, marine and sports sectors, after lackluster sales in 2020.

The global pet OTC medication market is estimated to reach US$ 8.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2032, with demand surging at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

