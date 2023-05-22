Archer Materials becomes first Australian company to join World Economic Forum C4IR Partnership

Highlights

Archer Materials is the first Australian company to partner with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR)

Recognises Archer’s leadership and innovation in qubit processors for semiconductor devices in quantum computing, and graphene-based biochip devices in medical diagnostics

Provides direct access for collaborators to utilise the Company’s semiconductor technology, strategic partnerships for product development, and to bolster R&D

Complements Archer’s strategic partnerships with tier-1 manufacturers and research hubs to secure future manufacturing capability and service and support technology development

SYDNEY, Australia, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX: AXE”), a semiconductor company that advances the quantum computing and medical diagnostics industries, has become the first Australian company to partner with the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (“C4IR”), opening several collaborative opportunities for Archer.

The partnership recognises Archer’s leadership and patented innovation in qubit processors for semiconductor devices in quantum computing and graphene-based biochips in medical diagnostics.

Archer will use the partnership to further establish the Company as the only ASX-listed company, and one of only a few in the world, developing accessible and practical quantum computing technology, as well as potentially world-changing medical diagnostics through its graphene-based biochip.

Archer will contribute across several channels through the C4IR partnership, including working with organisations looking to utilise the Company’s semiconductor technology, public and private sector collaborators, strategic partnerships for product development, and paths to capital streams.

Archer will join as an Australian industry representative at C4IR alongside other advanced technology centres.

The Company will benefit from exclusive access and engagement to bolster its technology development, including connections with leading institutions, public sector insights to help navigate key regulatory markets, and a deeper understanding of societal viewpoints in different jurisdictions.

The C4IR partnership complements Archer’s work at a macro level through its other strategic cooperation with GlobalFoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (“TSMC”), the Australian Institute for Machine Learning (“AIML”), and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (“EPFL”), to secure future semiconductor product manufacturing capability and to support technology development.

Commenting on the Forum’s C4IR partnership, Dr Mohammad Choucair, CEO of Archer, said, “The partnership with the Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution gives Archer a seat at the table with global leaders in industry.

“Archer will also have opportunities to accelerate its technology through exclusive access to collaborate with top institutions. Becoming a member of C4IR will provide Archer with several pathways to develop and advance semiconductor technologies.”

Sebastian Buckup, Head of Network and Partnerships for the C4IR and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum, said of the C4IR, “The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution convenes stakeholders globally to advance the application of human-centred and society-serving technologies.

“Across the C4IR, more than 300 policy and governance experts, and 450 innovators and technology pioneers are driving progress on critical initiatives. Together with our public and private partners, we are harnessing the full potential of technological progress for the equitable and human-centered transformation of industries, economies and societies.”

The Board of Archer authorised this announcement to be given to ASX.



About Archer

Archer is a technology company that operates within the semiconductor industry. The Company is developing advanced semiconductor devices, including chips relevant to quantum computing and medical diagnostics.

About C4IR

The C4IR is a global platform that connects stakeholders across the globe to scale up projects and initiatives through independent centres, including start-ups and experts who design, develop, and deploy technologies which will transform business and society. More information: https://centres.weforum.org/centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/home.