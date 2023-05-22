IBA signs Binding Term Sheet with Medtechnica Ltd for two Proteus®ONE proton therapy solutions at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel

English French

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, May 22, 2023 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a Binding Term Sheet with Medtechnica Ltd for the installation of two Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solutions at the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sourasky Medical Center has been selected by the Israeli Ministry of Health to host the first national proton therapy center in Israel, bringing this cutting-edge technology to hundreds of patients per year. The project is fully financed and IBA expects to receive the first payment in the coming weeks.

The integrated solution includes two Proteus®ONE1 systems as well as a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry. Once approved by regulatory authorities, IBA will upgrade the two systems with DynamicARC®2, IBA’s unique Arc Proton Therapy solution. The contract includes long-term operation and maintenance services to be provided by IBA. Sourasky Medical Center expects to start treating patients in 2026.

The two side-by-side single room solutions configuration has been designed to optimize clinical availability and patient treatment. Full independence of the two treatment rooms will lead to optimized clinical availability, and full redundancy in case of maintenance or upgrades.

The typical end-user price for one Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 45 and 50 million.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This project further demonstrates our position as a global market leader in proton therapy, with increasing interest from the EMEA region. This will be the first proton therapy system to be installed in Israel and the second two Proteus®ONE solutions to be installed side-by-side worldwide. This contract also demonstrates that multiple Proteus®ONE systems are the solution of choice for comprehensive oncology centers, a solution that is scalable, expandable, and future proof. Sourasky Medical Center is renowned for its innovative cancer treatments, and we look forward to supporting the center in our joint mission of providing cancer patients with access to the most advanced treatment options.”

Professor Ronni Gamzu, Director of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, added: “The choice of the IBA Proteus®️ONE solution was obvious when purchasing the world’s most advanced proton accelerators for the National Center for Proton Therapy at the Adelson Cancer Tower that is currently being established at the Ichilov Hospital. With the support of the Israeli Ministry of Health, this is another huge step on the way to establishing one of the most advanced national centers in the world for proton therapy, in Israel.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Ichilov Hospital / Sourasky Medical Center

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) is the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating about 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8 million patient visits per year. A 1500-bed world-class governmental academic medical center, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center serves a population of one million people, including residents from the greater Tel Aviv area and visitors to the metropolis.

About MedTechnica Ltd

Founded in 1953, Medtechnica specializes in importing, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and equipment. A subsidiary of the Ilex Group (TASE:ILX), the company partners with international blue-chip companies healthcare professionals and purchasing departments to provide them with holistic solutions for the Israeli market. Our customers include HMOs, public hospitals, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Police Department, and private health institutions and clinics, as well as private customers.

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.





Attachment