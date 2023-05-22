French English

São Paulo FC joins "Football at AlphaVerse", the virtual universe dedicated to football

AlphaVerse will develop a virtual world dedic a te d to São Paulo FC in close collaboration with the club

Exclusive video content, exclusive areas for supporters to interact, mini-games and experiences that offer real life benefits

Virtual 3D stadium, ownership of a virtual seat granting access to numerous opportunities

Opening is scheduled for the 2023-2024 season

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) announces the signing of a strategic agreement with the Sao Paulo Football Club to create a specific world custom-built for the club within the "Football at AlphaVerse" universe dedicated to football.

São Paulo FC is among the best and most important Brazilian clubs, with a record that includes championships, cups, and millions of supporters worldwide.

The virtual world of Football at AlphaVerse, which focuses on the dissemination of audiovisual content, mini-games, and community experience, lends itself particularly well to the creation of a world dedicated to football, where video content and communities will play a prominent role.

Football at AlphaVerse is implementing a new approach to this universal sport. This world dedicated to football is an open one. Creating an account can be done regardless of cryptocurrency usage.

In the São Paulo FC dedicated world, visitors will be able to evolve in different virtual sites of their favorite club. Audiovisual content will cover the professional team, women's team, youth teams and, more generally, the club's news. It will also allow exchanges between supporters and bridges between the virtual world and the real world, such as granting physical benefits such as free tickets or signed jerseys, for instance. Collections of virtual objects developed in partnership with the club will also be available, as well as mini-games.

The Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, also known Morumbi Stadium, with more than 66,000 seats will be reproduced in 3D. Supporters will be able to purchase virtual seats, granting access to numerous opportunities in real life (including the possibility to win tickets for actual matches) or into the virtual world (allocation of NFTs, mini-games, and more). The São Paulo FC training center, the birthplace of generations of global football talents, will also be reproduced in 3D for the first time, offering visitors a unique experience with the club.

“We are thrilled to develop this project along the CBI team. For us, it is a great opportunity to bring to our fans brand new experiences and to generate new revenue sources for our club”, says Wladimir Castro, São Paulo FC´s Chief Innovation Officer.

"Joining forces with São Paulo FC is an honor and a major milestone for Crypto Blockchain Industries, as well as a symbol of our commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to partner with such a great club and look forward to leveraging the power of technology to drive innovation in the sports industry and, more importantly, enhance the fan experience while staying true to the values of this great club and of its supporters." Frederic Chesnais, CEO of CBI

CBI's development partners, totaling more than 60 Web3 and video game specialists, are taking charge of creating the world in close collaboration with São Paulo FC.

The world is scheduled to open early during the 2023-2024 season (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024).

More announcements will be made in the coming weeks, and information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About São Paulo FC

Founded on January 25, 1930, São Paulo Futebol Clube is the Brazilian team with the highest number of international titles, the only one in the country to boast three world titles (1992, 1993 and 2005) and the first team in Brazil to conquer three times the Libertadores Cup, the most important football trophy on the American continent. With a fanbase of around 20 million people, it is recognized worldwide for its three colors (red, white and black) and for also being a barn of world class stars who defended and were world champions with the Brazilian National Team.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

