Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:



EURONEXT AMSTERDAM Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 May 2023 39,833 78.0716 3,109,826.20 16 May 2023 40,915 78.4728 3,210,714.94 17 May 2023 40,964 78.2024 3,203,484.38 18 May 2023 41,268 79.6485 3,286,934.56 19 May 2023 41,909 80.4170 3,370,194.66 TOTAL 204,889 16,181,154.74 CBOE DXE Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 15 May 2023 22,300 78.1139 1,741,939.30 16 May 2023 21,400 78.4623 1,679,092.90 17 May 2023 21,430 78.2281 1,676,428.44 18 May 2023 21,600 79.6438 1,720,305.20 19 May 2023 22,150 80.4206 1,781,315.72 TOTAL 108,880 8,599,081.56

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €66.8 million for a total amount of 872,429 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 19 May 2023, the Company held in total 8,248,643 ordinary shares in treasury (3.53% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

1 This corresponds to 1.13% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

