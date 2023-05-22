Nicotinic Antagonists Market Is Expected to Rise at A CAGR Of 3.75% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global nicotinic antagonists market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.75% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for nicotinic antagonists indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. A family of medications called nicotinic antagonists often referred to as nicotinic receptor antagonists or nicotinic blockers, prevents the body's nicotinic acetylcholine receptors from functioning.

Key Takeaways:

The main use of nicotinic antagonists is the management of hypertension.

Nicotinic agonists are used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

The rising demand for pain and addiction treatment is rapidly increasing market revenue growth.

Nicotinic Antagonists Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.75% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Nicotinic Antagonists Market:

In March 2023, the phase 2 results of CVN424, a novel, selective antagonist of the nicotinic Alpha6 receptor, provided encouraging data updates on new therapeutic strategies for Parkinson's disease.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for nicotinic antagonists includes:

Glaxo SmithKline plc

Organon & Co.

Hikma Labs Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global nicotinic antagonists market revenue is driven by the rising cases of hypertension and Alzheimer's disease and rising demand for their related medications. Furthermore, the increasing number of populations inclining toward addiction leads to the demand for addiction treatment medication. Therefore, this growing demand for addiction treatment as well as pain medications is bolstering the market revenue growth.

However, due to unawareness among people about the benefits of nicotinic antagonists and stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies, the nicotinic antagonists' market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug class, the global nicotinic antagonists market is segmented into nondepolarizing NMJ blockers, depolarizing NMJ blockers, ganglionic blockers, and others.

Based on distribution channels, the global nicotinic antagonists market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the nondepolarizing NMJ blockers segment dominates the global nicotinic antagonists market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to advances in anesthesia and critical care medicine, as well as an increase in the number of surgical operations needing neuromuscular blockade.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global nicotinic antagonists market. The expansion of North America's revenue is being attributed to rising rates of hypertension, surgery, and endotracheal intubation, as well as rising levels of R&D and the existence of important market participants here.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the nicotinic antagonists market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

